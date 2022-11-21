The pricey Beosound A1 speaker just got a welcome Black Friday discount

Bang & Olufsen weren’t typically a brand we see dishing out discounts for its products for Black Friday, but it’s changed its tune in the last couple of years and one of its best speakers has received a tasty discount.

The Beosound A1 2nd Gen speaker that we gave five stars to back in 2020 has had £60 swiped off its asking price to bring it to £179 over at Amazon.

When we first reviewed the wireless speaker it was priced at £200 but the price subsequently went up to £239 during Covid, so this reduction brings it down to prices we haven’t seen since Black Friday 2021. For more of our best Black Friday deals, check out our page detailing all the latest deals.

The Bang and Olufsen Beosound A1 got a welcome Black Friday discount Bang & Olufsen’s stylish and excellent sounding wireless speaker is now at the cheapest price we’ve seen on Amazon for a year. Amazon UK

Save £60

Now £179 View Deal

There’s a reason why we gave this portable wireless speaker five stars irrespective of its price, and that’s because it delivers a fantastic audio performance. The quality of sound that comes from a speaker of this size was unexpected, with surprisingly big bass, excellent levels of clarity, detail and a neutral performance that ensured every song we played through this speaker conveyed excellent sense of tone throughout the frequency range. It’s a natural-sounding, dynamic and expressive portable speaker, and certainly one of the best-sounding efforts we’ve come across in recent years.

It is also the first Bluetooth speaker to carry voice assistance with support for Alexa. It relies on the speaker’s Bluetooth connection to a mobile device to summon Alexa, and in our time it worked well, responding when called upon in most cases. There were times when she didn’t always respond to the wake word, or was slow in responding when using our smartphone for other tasks but as long as you’re clear in your instructions, she’s speedy enough.

The IP67 design makes it fully water and dust resistant so you can take it outside of the home not worry about it getting damaged by the elements/weather. Bluetooth aptX and aptX Adaptive support open up the speaker to receiving higher quality audio, with Apple Fast Pair, Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair supported for fast pairing with compatible devices. Battery life is 18 hours at typical listening volumes.

It’s also one of the more attractive looking portable speakers on the market. Designed by Cecile Mainz, it’s an elegant and beautifully sculpted audio device made from premium materials that stand out from other speakers. We wouldn’t expect anything less from Bang & Olufsen in that respect.

The Beosound A1 2nd Gen is a tremendous portable speaker, and this Black Friday deal represents the cheapest we’ve seen it since 2021. If you like great style and classy audio, you should check out this B&O deal.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 Keepa price

