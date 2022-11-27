 large image

The Pixel Buds A-Series have been slashed to just £60.10

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Black Friday is winding down but Cyber Monday is about to start and dropping in-between those two sales events is beauty of a deal for the Pixel Buds A-Series.

At Amazon the Pixel Buds A-Series have bee discounted to £60.10, which is a sizeable drop from their RRP of £99 when they launched in 2021. That discount gives you savings of around £39, and almost beats the lowest price we’ve seen the wireless earbuds hit in 2022.

With this Black Friday, the Google Pixel Buds A-Series have fallen to the £60

  • Amazon UK
  • Save £39
  • Now £60.10
The Pixel Buds A-Series are part of Google’s budget line of products that look to deliver good performance at a less expensive price. There is no noise cancellation support, which is currently exclusive to the more expensive Pixel Buds Pro.

Nevertheless, you get a solid range of features here with 24-hours of battery life with the charging case. IPX4 rating to protect against water and sweat and Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to mobile devices.

And as this is a Google product, the Pixel Bus A-Series works best with Android products, with settings and other functions able to be changed through the Pixel Buds app. Inside the app is a Find My feature in case the buds ever get lost, options for tweaking Google Assistant (which can be summoned hands-free) and if you’re in a foreign country, the ability to translate languages in real time through activation of the Conversation mode.

Price tracking for Pixel Buds A-Series on Amazon

The Pixel Buds A-Series are a solid sounding pair of earphones, with a clear and smooth approach to tackling music. Bass is fine, and can be bumped up with the Bass Boost setting, while the treble response comes across as bit dull. The midrange is where these earbuds are most happy, with lots if detail and fidelity provided to voices and instruments.

These are a solid pair of wireless earbuds that come recommended by us, and with this price drop they’re even better value. If you’re an Android fan in need of a cheap pair of wireless earphones, there are few better candidates than the Pixel Buds A-Series for Black Friday.

