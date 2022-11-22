 large image

The Nothing Ear (1) have a juicy Black Friday discount that’s hard to pass up

Looking for a pair of true wireless earbuds that offer strong performance and an even more commanding style? The Nothing Ear (1) have seen a £20 price drop in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. 

The Nothing noise cancellers would usually cost you £99.99 but, for a limited time only, the pair have been discounted to just £79.99. That’s 20% off the eye-catching true wireless earbuds. 

The Nothing Ear (1) are a lightweight pair of earbuds with a unique transparent design that are sure to stand out from the crowd. 

The Nothing Ear (1) earbuds are 20% off this Black Friday

The Nothing Ear (1) have dropped to just £79.99 for Black Friday. That’s a £20 saving on the usually £99.99 noise-cancelling earbuds for a limited time only.

The earbuds are fitted with a punchy 11.6mm dynamic driver and there’s active noise cancellation (ANC) to shut out distractions, as well as a transparency mode to allow certain sounds, such as train announcements, in when needed. 

The earbuds are equipped with 5 hours of battery, while there’s a total of 34 hours included in the wireless charging case. 

The Nothing Ear (1) received a fantastic 4.5/5 stars in our review

“A good set of true wireless headphones, which deliver a strong overall performance and a distinctive design on a relatively modest budget. The audio is pleasingly precise, Active Noise Cancellation works well, and they are very comfortable to wear whether you’re being active or at rest”, wrote Deputy Mobile Editor Peter Phelps in our review. 

“There were a handful of Bluetooth interruptions during my time using them, and there are premium products that might deliver greater sound, but they’re a hard prospect to ignore at this price point”. 

Now, at an even lower point, the earbuds are even more tempting.

Nothing Ear (1) Keepa

The Nothing Ear (1) only launched last year, making this the lowest we’ve seen them drop since they briefly fell to £59.99 during Amazon’s Prime Day sale and then £74.99 a week before the company’s Prime Early Access sale last month. 

Otherwise, the Nothing Ear (1) have generally fluctuated between £89.99 and £99.99, making Black Friday one of the best times to shop the earbuds before Christmas.

