The new Echo Dot gets a severe price cut for Black Friday

There has never been a better time to smarten up your home before the holidays, as the Echo Dot 5 now packs a 51% reduction at Amazon.

The early Black Friday sale has finally begun on Amazon, and one of the first deals we spotted was on the Echo Dot 5, which can now be picked up for just £26.99, a saving of £28.

If this deal isn’t to your liking, we’re been rounding up some of the best early Black Friday deals for days now, so you should be able to find another fantastic deal that works for you.

The 5th generation Echo Dot can play music, audiobooks and podcasts from various services, including Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music and more. It connects through Bluetooth and can even be linked up to any other Amazon speakers you may have, meaning that you can keep listening to whatever you want throughout your home.

It comes with Alexa built-in so you can get answers to basic questions, like what the weather is doing or what you have planned in your calendar for the week, and you can create ‘Routines’ through the app. Routines can vary, from playing a Spotify playlist when you wake up to turning all the lights off at night, making home life feel more streamlined.

The Echo Dot 5 is now half price thanks to Black Friday The Echo Dot 5 is a fantastic piece of tech that smartens up your home, and it’s had its price slashed in half in the run-up to Black Friday, making this the perfect time to treat yourself. Amazon

Save 51% with this deal

Now only £26.99 View Deal

We gave the Echo Dot 5 a 4.5-star review, with our Home Technology Editor claiming that it’s the best value smart speaker on the market right now. And when you consider that this smart speaker has already undergone a 51% price slash, there’s even more reason to snatch one up.

Plus, we can see from the Keepa screenshot below that the Echo Dot 5 hasn’t had a price drop this low since it launched in October of this year, and since we can’t guarantee that it will keep this low price throughout Black Friday, you may want to jump on this deal now before it’s gone.

Keepa Echo Dot 5 price history. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Check out these other outstanding deals: