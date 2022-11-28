 large image

The HyperX Quadcast streaming mic has plummeted to its lowest price for Cyber Monday

Reece Bithrey
If you’re someone who wants to get into streaming or content creation, then perhaps one of the most important purchases you can make is a solid microphone so people can hear your voice with good clarity and body.

With that in mind, this Black Friday deal on the HyperX Quadcast microphone for £59.99 from Amazon, which gives you the chance to get it for half price, is an absolute steal.

In taking this HyperX microphone itself, it’s certainly a sturdy and purposeful looking device, with a tall frame, complete with integrated shock mount and stand, which also means you don’t have to attach it to any boom arm or desk-clamped stands to get going. It’s also in-keeping with HyperX’s own colour scheme, being black, with flecks of red.

What’s also especially handy about the Quadcast is that the pop filter is internal, so there’s no bulky additional shields surrounding the microphone, as well as four different polar patterns, so you can use the mic for anything from one person recordings to getting plenty of people around it for podcasts, for instance.

If you’re wanting to use it on console, then it’s also handy to know this mic works with PlayStation 4 and 5, as well as PC, if you’re wanting to use it for party chats, as much as for using it for PCs.

The Keepa graph below shows this mic’s price history and how this is the lowest price the Quadcast has been for months, meaning if you’ve been waiting to pull the trigger, there’s perhaps never been a better time than right now.

Keepa HyperX QuadCast. Image Credit: Trusted Reviews

