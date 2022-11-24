 large image

The Google Pixel Buds Pro with ANC have already massively dropped in price

Google’s high-end earbuds have only been on shelves for a few months, but they’re already getting some price drops ahead of Black Friday.

The wireless buds have seen their price plummet for the sale, with Amazon taking £30.99 – or 17% – off the initial £179.99 RRP.

At the new price of £149 these are some of the cheapest buds around with this feature set and are a great buy if you’re looking to upgrade your audio.

We’re rounding up all the best Black Friday deals over the busy shopping days so if you’re not a fan of this saving there’s likely still something to catch your interest.

While we’ve seen the Pixel Buds Pro drop in price before, this is very close to the cheapest price we’ve ever seen them drop to.

The key selling point of these buds is the addition of ANC – active noise cancelling – which has previously been missing on Google’s buds. This dials down background noise like the rattle of a train or the drone of a colleague and allows you to commute or work in peace. If you’re looking for a new set of earbuds, we’d definitely recommend grabbing a set with ANC.

The ANC here also adapts to your environment automatically and points you towards the best ear tip size for your ear. Sound is delivered from 11m drivers and we thought they sounded great when we reviewed them, with rich and warm audio.

Of course, there’s deep integration with the Google Assistant so you can chat directly with the buds to ask for the weather, an overview of your calendar or just to ask questions.

Another neat trick is the auto-switching between supported devices, meaning you don’t need to constantly connect and reconnect these buds to different pieces of tech.

In our glowing 4/5 review we said, “The Google Pixel Buds Pro sound good, with particular strength in bassy tracks and the ANC works well. There’s also a wealth of nice extras, like wireless charging, multipoint support and tight Android integration.”

