If you’ve been looking for a stunner of a Black Friday deal on a Fitbit smartwatch then we’ve found one that will be hard to beat.

As part of its Black Friday sale, Amazon has taken an axe to the price of the Fitbit Versa 3 reducing it by £70.99 to a very wallet-pleasing £129.99.

While we have seen this wearable drop in price before, this seems to be the cheapest it’s fallen to on Amazon so you know you’re getting a bargain.

We’re rounding up all the best Black Friday deals over the busy shopping days so if you’re not a fan of this saving there’s likely still something to catch your interest.

This might not be the latest Versa, however we actually prefer this older model and it’s even more preferable with this price crash.

The Fitbit Versa 3 is down to an astonishingly low price for Black Friday As part of its Black Friday sale, Amazon has taken an axe to the price of the Fitbit Versa 3 reducing it by £70.99 to a very wallet-pleasing £129.99. Amazon

Was £199.99

Save £70.99 View Deal

Features here include good battery life, GPS for run tracking and a clear display for checking on your progress throughout the day, Plus you get Fitbit’s strong suite of fitness features.

We raved about the Fitbit Versa when we reviewed it. Our expert reviewer summed the wearable up by saying “Fitbit finally rights the wrongs of the Versa 2 via some much-needed course correction in the superior Fitbit Versa 3. Now boasting built-in GPS tracking, the Google Assistant and a longer battery life, all without a price increase, the Versa 3 is one of the best fitness trackers you can buy for under £200.”

Best Black Friday Deals