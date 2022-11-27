The best Fire TV Stick remains absurdly cheap in this Black Friday deal

Black Friday 2022 itself might have been relegated to the history books, but Amazon still has a load of discounts on tech – including this tempting saving on the Fire TV Stick Max.

Until Tuesday, Amazon is offering the 4K streaming stick for £37.99 – a £17 discount off the usual £54.99 asking price.

Considering we felt this device was great value at full price, it’s very hard to resist with such a discount. It also happens to be one of cheapest prices we’ve seen this model go.

We’ve covered a load of the best Black Friday deals over the past week, and many of them are still live. There are plenty of the best Amazon Black Friday deals available too.

Save 31% on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max this Black Friday The Fire TV Stick 4K Max has dropped from £54.99 to £37.99 in Amazon’s early Black Friday sale. That’s a 31% saving on the 4.5/5 star streaming stick perfect for watching 4K HDR content. Amazon

Was £54.99

£37.99 View Deal

When it comes to Fire TV Sticks, the 4K Max is the best Amazon has to offer. It boasts fast Wi-Fi 6, faster internals, 4K and HDR output support (including Dolby Vision and HDR10+) plus an Alexa voice remote is bundled inside the box.

In our glowing review of the product, we praised the excellent streaming performance, much faster UI than with previous Fire Sticks and a the huge selection of popular apps available. These apps include all the big hitters, like Disney Plus, Netflix, Now TV and Spotify.

We concluded the review by saying “An excellent streamer and the best Fire TV Stick yet, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max offers plenty of entertainment options, the super-helpful Alexa companion and terrific streaming performance”

Best Black Friday Deals