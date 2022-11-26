 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is at its lowest price yet right now

Peter Phelps By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor

If you want an excellent Apple wearable, then you can now buy the Apple Watch Series 7 for under £300 for a great bargain.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is an excellent smartwatch if you’ve got an iPhone, and in this Amazon deal we’ve seen it available for under £300 for the first time. Previously priced at £369, it’s a great saving on a wonderful wearable, and you’re very unlikely to find it cheaper anywhere else.

While this is a great Black Friday offer, there are still more for you to browse on our liveblog. There, we’ve put together a seriously impressive list of the best Black Friday deals, and it’s being constantly updated.

This particular deal is a good choice because it nets you a top-tier wearable, with unparalleled software excellence, for the lowest price for which we’ve yet seen it available.

Get the Apple Watch Series 7 for under £300

Get the Apple Watch Series 7 for under £300

Apple’s premium wearable from last year is now available at a cut price thanks to this Amazon Black Friday deal. Grab it while you can for just £299.

  • Amazon
  • Was £369
  • Now £299
View Deal

We were highly impressed by the Apple Watch Series 7 when we put it through our rigourous reviews process. The bigger screen is a particular highlight in terms of its new design, but it’s the range of easy-to-use fitness features and other great apps that see it standing head and shoulders above most other watches, especially in how well it complements other Apple products.

However, while the charging speed on this is a lot faster than it was for previous editions, the battery life still remains just one day, which is fairly disappointing by comparison to some of its peers. You’ll just have to get used to regularly charging it back up in order to avoid it going dead at the worst moment.

If this isn’t the deal you’re looking for, then there’s still a chance we’ve found something you do like. Below we’ve collected some of the best available offers just for you, including offers on games consoles, smartphones, and headphones.

Best Black Friday Deals

You might like…

Best Black Friday Laptop Deals Live 2022: Save big on Apple, Dell and Surface laptops

Best Black Friday Laptop Deals Live 2022: Save big on Apple, Dell and Surface laptops

Ryan Jones 3 hours ago
Save £522 with this super-speedy Virgin Broadband Black Friday deal

Save £522 with this super-speedy Virgin Broadband Black Friday deal

Ryan Jones 4 hours ago
Here’s another phenomenal Black Friday deal for the LG OLED48A2

Here’s another phenomenal Black Friday deal for the LG OLED48A2

Kob Monney 4 hours ago
This 200GB Galaxy S22 deal is cheaper than going SIM-free

This 200GB Galaxy S22 deal is cheaper than going SIM-free

Peter Phelps 4 hours ago
Never miss a delivery with the Ring Video Doorbell Black Friday bargain

Never miss a delivery with the Ring Video Doorbell Black Friday bargain

Ryan Jones 5 hours ago
Save £220 on the luxury Bang and Olufsen H95 noise cancellers for Black Friday

Save £220 on the luxury Bang and Olufsen H95 noise cancellers for Black Friday

Kob Monney 6 hours ago
Peter Phelps
By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor
Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.