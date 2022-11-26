The Apple Watch Series 7 is at its lowest price yet right now

If you want an excellent Apple wearable, then you can now buy the Apple Watch Series 7 for under £300 for a great bargain.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is an excellent smartwatch if you’ve got an iPhone, and in this Amazon deal we’ve seen it available for under £300 for the first time. Previously priced at £369, it’s a great saving on a wonderful wearable, and you’re very unlikely to find it cheaper anywhere else.

While this is a great Black Friday offer, there are still more for you to browse on our liveblog. There, we’ve put together a seriously impressive list of the best Black Friday deals, and it’s being constantly updated.

This particular deal is a good choice because it nets you a top-tier wearable, with unparalleled software excellence, for the lowest price for which we’ve yet seen it available.

Get the Apple Watch Series 7 for under £300 Apple’s premium wearable from last year is now available at a cut price thanks to this Amazon Black Friday deal. Grab it while you can for just £299. Amazon

Was £369

Now £299 View Deal

We were highly impressed by the Apple Watch Series 7 when we put it through our rigourous reviews process. The bigger screen is a particular highlight in terms of its new design, but it’s the range of easy-to-use fitness features and other great apps that see it standing head and shoulders above most other watches, especially in how well it complements other Apple products.

However, while the charging speed on this is a lot faster than it was for previous editions, the battery life still remains just one day, which is fairly disappointing by comparison to some of its peers. You’ll just have to get used to regularly charging it back up in order to avoid it going dead at the worst moment.

If this isn’t the deal you’re looking for, then there’s still a chance we’ve found something you do like. Below we’ve collected some of the best available offers just for you, including offers on games consoles, smartphones, and headphones.

Best Black Friday Deals