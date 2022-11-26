 large image

The £249 Black Friday deal on the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 is back for a limited time

This Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 flew off the shelves earlier in the week but now it’s back, which means you may need to act fast.

We’re now on the official Black Friday weekend which means there are even more bargains to seek out, including the return of the discounted Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3. Now, it’s gotten a sweet £100 price slash, bringing it all the way down from £349.99 to £249.99, making this the perfect time to treat yourself to a new two-in-one.

If this deal isn’t speaking to you then make sure you take a look at our best Black Friday deals as we will be constantly updating it over the weekend and into Monday until all the deals are well and truly gone, making it the perfect place to find out what’s on offer.

The IdeaPad Duet 3 boasts a 10.95-inch 2K touchscreen display that has slim bezels for a sleek look. The touchscreen responds to your finger but is also supported by a stylus if you’re interested in using the laptop for drawing and doodling.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 is back on sale for a limited time

We already covered the incredible deal on the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 earlier in the week but it’s back on sale on Amazon with a 29% discount, making this the perfect time to treat yourself to a two-in-one device.

It weighs in at just 1.5kg and is very slim, at 7.9mm, making it an ideal laptop for anyone that is currently hybrid working and will need to transport it back and forth from the office as it’s easy enough to carry and use on the go.

Lenovo included two USB-C ports so you can connect to external hardware without too much as well as support for Bluetooth 5.1, meaning you can connect to any Bluetooth-supported earbuds and maintain a stable connection.

As we can see from the price history of this product, it already sold out once a few days again, and we don’t expect it to get another restock during the sale, never mind another price drop. So if you’re looking to treat yourself to a wonderful two-in-one laptop at a fraction of the original price, make sure you grab one now.

Keepa Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

