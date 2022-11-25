 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Stop vacuuming this Black Friday with a mega discount on the Eufy RoboVac 15C

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Save yourself some work and snatch up this discounted Eufy RoboVac 15C before the Black Friday sale officially ends.

Upgrade your home and treat yourself to a smart vacuum with this incredible Eufy RoboVac 15C deal; Black Friday has slashed the price of this robot vacuum by 37%, bringing it all the way down from £244 to just £152.99.

At just 2.85 inches, the Eufy RoboVac 15C is very slim and, according to the company, is no louder than operating a microwave. When fully charged, it can run with constant, powerful suction for up to 100mins.

The Eufy RoboVac 15C is now 37% cheaper for Black Friday

The Eufy RoboVac 15C is now 37% cheaper for Black Friday

Don’t fret about cleaning during the winter holidays and treat your home to the Eufy RoboVac 15C robot vacuum cleaner, which is now available at a massive 37% discount for Black Friday.

 

  • Amazon
  • Save 37%
  • Now just £152.99
View Deal

Eufy claims that the RoboVac 15C has been re-engineered to offer its strongest ever suction power, at 2000Pa Max, to ensure that every nook and cranny of your floor is sparkling.

This appliance also uses BoostIQ technology to automatically increase suction power within 1.5secs when it recognises that extra vacuuming strength is needed, offering a thorough clean every time.

The RoboVac 15C uses the companion app, Clean, and supports both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice-control services so you can start your clean-up routine without having to lift a finger.

The reviews on Amazon for this product are all glowing, with many people praising the RoboVac 15C for how much dirt it can clear away and how much of a helping hand it can be, particularly in busy households where vacuuming is not a top priority.

We don’t expect this deal to run for much longer, and it’s safe to assume that the Eufy RoboVac 15C will return to its original price once Black Friday is over, so you may want to act fast if you want to treat your home to its own small robot vacuum.

