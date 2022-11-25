 large image

Black Friday has arrived

Sony’s out-of-this-world WH-1000XM5 deal is now even cheaper in the official Black Friday sale

There has never been a better time to upgrade your audio, as the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are now 24% off thanks to Black Friday.

The impeccable Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are now on sale with 24% off for Black Friday, bringing the price down from £380 to £290.68.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 supports 360 Reality Audio for immersive 3D audio and comes packed with a V1 Integrated processor to help reduce distortion, enhance sound quality and enable LDAC codec processing.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are now under £300

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are now under £300

We gave the Sony WH-1000XM5 a flawless 5-star review alongside a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge, pointing out how comfortable these headphones are to wear for extended periods of time.

In terms of sound quality, we thought that the WH-1000XM5 offers a more refined performance than its predecessor, noting that the bass is specifically impressive, with our reviewer claiming that it’s delivered like no other wireless headphones they’ve tried.

Going further, we thought that it provides the best sound for the price and that the balanced audio was acceptable to any genre. The fact that this set of headphones comes with Active Noise Cancellation also means that it’s ideal for anyone who travels on noisy public transport, as, in our experience, it worked great in a wide variety of environments, including the tube.

Looking at the price history of the Sony WH-1000XM5, we can see that it’s definitely a lot cheaper now than earlier in the year, and we wouldn’t be too surprised if it shoots back up once the Black Friday sale ends. So if you’re interested in picking up some quality headphones with a discount, you may want to act fast.

Keepa Sony WH-1000XM5
Keepa Sony WH-1000XM5. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

