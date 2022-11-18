Sonos Beam Gen 2 gets hefty discount ahead of Black Friday

While Black Friday doesn’t kick off until the 25th November, that hasn’t stopped brands and retailers from dishing out discounts. This latest deal sees the 2nd gen Sonos Beam get a big discount.

Head over to Amazon and you can now get the Sonos Beam Gen 2 for just shy under £349, a 16% discount and a saving of £70 on the RRP.

According to Amazon, that’s the lowest price the Sonos Beam has been at on the retailer in the past 30 days, and checking the Keepa tool, that appears to be true. In fact, this looks like the cheapest the Beam Gen 2 has ever been on Amazon. For our other best Black Friday deals, you can check our round-up of what’s currently on offer.

The Sonos Beam 2 is a compact soundbar that supports Dolby Atmos audio to give the impression of a bigger, wider and taller soundstage. If you’re looking to upgrade the audio on a small TV (up to 50-inches or so), the Sonos Beam Gen 2 would be a prime candidate.

The Beam has an eARC HDMI port that facilitates delivery of lossless audio such as Dolby Atmos through to the speaker, and while it’s big on support for Dolby’s audio soundtracks, there’s not as much love for DTS. This doesn’t mean you won’t be able to play DTS soundtracks, but compatibility is limited.

As this is a Sonos product, it’s also a fully fledged multi-room audio system that can link up with any other Sonos speaker in the home and play music as group or individually. The S2 app is integrated with all the popular streaming services such as Spotify, Tidal, Amazon Music, Deezer and Qobuz, and while the soundbar doesn’t support Bluetooth, AirPlay 2 offers another means flinging music at the soundbar for those with iOS devices.

Sonos Beam Gen 2 gets hefty discount The Beam Gen 2 soundbar has had one of the biggest discounts in its lifetime with nearly £70 off at Amazon Amazon UK

Save 16%

Now £348 View Deal

Both Google’s and Amazon’s voice assistants are supported if there’s a need to integrate the soundbar within a smart home, and in Trueplay, the Beam 2 can adapt its sound depending on your environment, tweaking its performance to deliver the optimal audio performance wherever it is situated.

Our reviewer felt that the Sonos Beam 2 sounded “exceptionally good, especially considering its relatively small size”, and while it comes with limitations due to its size, you can add other Sonos speakers to expand on its performance.

Tonal balance is very good, as is balance throughout the frequency range as the Beam can deliver bass levels that impress for a compact bar. It’s a speaker that presents an impressive sense of stereo width to its performance for a wide soundstage, and while it can’t offer true surround sound, it can push sound into the room and towards the viewing position with Atmos content for that more immersive performance.

As a small Atmos soundbar the Sonos is absolutely one of the best you can get. If you are looking to upgrade on your TV’s audio but don’t have the space to go for a bigger unit, then you should pounce on this deal before others snap it up.

Check out these other Black Friday deals

Echo Dot 5 – Was £54.99, Now £26.99

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones – Was £380, Now £298

Kindle Paperwhite – Was £129.99, Now £94.99

PS5 DualSense Controller & Horizon Forbidden West – Was £59.99, Now £44.98

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus – Was £899, Now £729

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 – Was £899, Now £699

Google Pixel 6a – Was £399, Now £298.12

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra – Was £1149, Now £949

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic – Was £389, Now £189

Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Earbuds – Was £250, Now £159