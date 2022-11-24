 large image

Solar charge your generators with Jackery’s SolarSaga panels, now on offer for Black Friday

If you need a portable solar panel, then these great deals from Jackery could see you fully sorted out at a reasonable price.

There are big savings available on Jackery’s portable solar panels this Black Friday week, so if you need to power up for an off-grid adventure, then these panels could be perfect. Available from Jackery’s website and from Amazon, you can save £130 on the Jackery SolarSaga 200W, and £44 on the 80W Jackery SolarSaga 80W.

If you want to save cash on even more deals, then we’ve got you covered for that too. On our constantly updated liveblog, we’ve collected the very best Black Friday deals on a range of products, including smartphones, headphones, and laptops, from a variety of different retailers.

We’ve chosen these solar panels not only due to the huge savings you can make on them, but also due to the convenience they offer to travellers who like to head off the beaten path.

Buy the portable Jackery SolarSaga 200W for less than £499 now, thanks to this incredible Black Friday saving that sees £629 wiped off the standard price.

  • Amazon
  • Was £629
  • Now £499
View Deal

The Jackery SolarSaga 200W, available at a £130 discount, can charge up your power station with advanced solar cells that have an excellent conversion efficiency of up to 24.3%.

It’s easy and quick to set up too, and stands firmly on its triple kickstand so you can’t easily knock it over; when it’s time to pack it away and get on the go again, you can use the provided carrying bag to do just that.

The Jackery SolarSaga 80W solar panel could be yours for £175, a significant saving over its standard price of £219. If you’re looking for a portable power source, this could be the deal for you.

  • Amazon
  • Was £219
  • Now £175
View Deal

The Jackery SolarSaga 80W panels are also highly convenient for the seasoned traveller. Generating electricity from both sides (thanks to extra-white glass with a 92% transmittance rate on the rear), these panels boast enhanced power generation efficiency. They’re also rated at IP68, so can withstand dirt and water that they might be exposed to in the course of usual wear and tear.

We think you’ll find these solar panels to be just right for your camping needs, but if you’re searching for a few more products to round off your Black Friday shopping trip, then simply take a look at the best deals we’ve found this week, below, for more ideas on how to make great savings on smartphones, wearables, games consoles, and more.

