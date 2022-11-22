Smart home enthusiasts need to pick up this Philips Hue Lightstrip deal before Black Friday

If you’re in the market for some smart lighting then you should probably jump on this deal as soon as possible, as we don’t envision it being around for too long.

There has arguably never been a better time to stock up on some smart home appliances, as Amazon has been churning out Black Friday sales all week. One of the best deals we’ve found so far in this realm is this Philips Hue Lightstrip, which has seen a massive price slash of 52%, bringing the price all the way down from £104.98 to just £49.99.

This Philips Hue Lightstrip deal is made up of a 2-metre strip plus a 1-metre extension. You can also add on a Hue Dimmer Switch or a Motion Sensor to pair with the Lightstrip, although this will up the price.

The Hue Lightstrip is flexible and easy to install meaning that it can be placed anywhere in your home, like under the kitchen cabinets or behind your TV, without any fuss, and it can also be cut into smaller pieces to better fit your space.

There are 16 million colours available so you can create your perfect aesthetic, and thanks to the Bluetooth-supported app, you can alter the lighting from your phone. Plus, the Philips Hue Lightstrip is compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit Devices for hands-free voice control.

We want to remind you that we don’t expect this deal to last very long at all, as from our experience with Black Friday, smart lights like these usually sell out fast, meaning that it’s unlikely to still be on offer when Black Friday officially rolls around. For these reasons, you will want to jump on this deal as soon as possible if you’re interested.

