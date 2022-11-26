 large image

Sky Broadband has plummeted down to £23/month for Black Friday

Moving house or fancy swapping your Broadband to a cheaper rate? Then we recommend checking out this Sky Broadband Black Friday deal, which is available for just £23/month.

The standard price of this Sky Broadband 35 deal is £35.50 per month, which means you’re saving £12.50 per month in the Black Friday sale.

And if you don’t fancy switching your Broadband right now, you’ll be pleased to know there are plenty of other excellent Black Friday discounts on offer. We’ve rounded them all up here in our Best Black Friday Deals page.

The Sky Broadband 35 deal sees you get an average download speed of 36Mb/s. That should be plenty enough for those who want to stream video, play onlines games and browse the web.

Get 36Mb/s broadband speeds for just £23 per month, with this Sky Broadband Black Friday deal.

If you’re craving even faster speeds, then Sky is also offering a 145Mb/s 18-month broadband package for just £30 per month. Those speeds are so fast that you should be able to stream games from the cloud, download 4K movies quickly and have the entire family surfing the web without slowing down.

The 145Mb/s broadband plan normally costs £40 per month, so you’ll be saving £10 per month.

So if you’re planning on switching Broadband plans in the near future, we strongly recommend taking advantage of these excellent Black Friday deals, so you have access to speedy internet at an affordable monthly rate.

