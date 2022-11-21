Save big on the PS5 DualSense controller this Black Friday

There has never been a better time to upgrade your gaming setup, as the Sony PS5 DualSense controller now has 20% off.

We’re now deep into Black Friday season and we’ve been coming across some amazing gaming deals. One of the most recent deals we’ve found is this 33% discount on the PS5 DualSense controller, which has had its price slashed from £59.99 to just £39.99 – a £20 reduction.

This DualSense controller comes in Midnight Black and can be paired with a PS5 or a PC. The bold design differs from the PS4 controller, opting for a two-tone design that pairs very well with the next-gen console.

We gave the DualSense controller a 4.5-star review, noting that the travelling distance between buttons was excellent, ideal for precise platformers and fighting games. It also boasts haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, creating an experience that is much more immersive thanks to the new level of control that players have.

And while not every PS5 game comes with support for haptic feedback features, we thought that it elevated every game that did, noting how Nero’s sword from Devil May Cry can be revved up like a motorcycle, emulating the feeling of a miniature engine at your fingertips.

If having a spare controller to play with friends isn’t reason enough, looking at the Amazon price history for the DualSense controller proves how infrequently it gets a good discount. Since we can’t promise how long this offer will last, you may want to snatch it up now before it’s gone.

