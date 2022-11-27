Save £95 on the Logitech G915 gaming keyboard this Black Friday

If you’re considering grabbing a smaller layout and low-profile gaming keyboard for the ultimate combo of snappy inputs and more desk space, then this Amazon deal on the Logitech G915 Lightspeed TKL might just be for you.

Amazon has it for £124.99, which offers you a £95 saving on the board’s usual £219.99 price, and provides you with the chance to get one of the best gaming keyboards of the last couple of years at a cut price.

Of course, if you want to grab any of the other best Black Friday deals we’ve seen, then you’ll want to check out our roundup article and live blog where the Trusted team of experts have been on the lookout all weekend for the best deals on all manner of tech.

The first big appeal of the Logitech G915 TKL is contained within the product title: its tenkeyless layout. This provides you with the chance to gain more desk space with a keyboard that ditches the number pad, which you can then use for bigger mouse movements that might not have been possible beforehand.

This is a sleek ‘board, with its anodised blue metal top plate that also aids in making it especially sturdy, too. A large reason as to why this keyboard is so slim is as a result of its low-profile switches. In this specific instance, the G915 TKL comes with Logitech’s own GL Tactile switches, which offer the benefits of a small bump halfway down the short 3.2mm key travel. Anybody who has used Brown switches of a form should recognise how those GL Tactiles feel.

The G915 TKL is also wireless, and comes with a total runtime of 40 hours, which gives you a working week’s worth of use before you’ll need to charge it up. Of course, if you turn the vibrant RGB lighting down, it’s likely that you’ll be able to get even longer out of it.

The Keepa graph below details how the £125 or so asking price for the G915 TKL at Amazon is the lowest price it’s been for a matter of months. If you want to grab a sleek wireless gaming keyboard that can also give you more desk space, this deal might just be for you.

Keepa Logitech G915 Lightspeed TKL. Image Credit: Trusted Reviews

