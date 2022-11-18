Save £350 on the LG Gram 17 laptop this Black Friday

Thanks to the Black Friday sale, the lightweight LG Gram 17 laptop is now 21% cheaper, making it the perfect time to upgrade.

The Black Friday sale is now in full swing in the run-up to the actual event, with Amazon offering the sleek and ultra-portable LG Gram 17 for just £1,299.98, a massive saving when you consider the original £1,649.99 retail price.

If you’re not familiar with the LG Gram 17, it is one of the most portable 17-inch laptops on the market, weighing in at just 1.28kg. While we haven’t been able to review this model specifically, we do know that this is a great weight for such a large display, making it ideal for anyone who is currently hybrid working and will need to take it on the go.

Was £1,649.99

Now £1,299.98 View Deal

It packs a 16:10 aspect ratio that’s perfect for productivity as you will be able to work with multiple tabs open without the screen feeling clustered. And the WQXGA ‎2560 x 1600 resolution should keep things looking crisp and sharp, so you can kick back your favourite TV shows and movies after work.

It boasts a 12th-generation Intel Core processor that should be able to tackle most productivity tasks, and the inclusion of Windows 11 means that you can all the benefits of the redesigned OS, which comes with upgraded security and accessibility compared to its predecessor.

And as you can see from the Keepa screenshot below, the LG Gram 17 has not seen a price drop like this in a very long time.

Keepa LG Gram 17. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

