Save £300 on this DJI Mavic Air 2 drone bundle

Amazon is offering a comprehensive DJI Mavic Air 2 drone bundle for 32% below the RRP as one of its Black Friday deals.

We’re just a day out from the big day itself, but Amazon has already hit us with a diverse slice of Black Friday deals. Take this DJI Mavic Air 2 deal, for example. It gives you a comprehensive drone bundle for £649, which is £300 or 32% below the usual asking price.

The bundle itself includes a DJI Mavic Air 2 drone (of course) with its own 4K camera, as well as three interchangable batteries, six pairs of low-noise propellers, all the necessary cables, a control stick, a gimbal protector, a battery charger, a battery charging hub, a power bank adapter, an ND filters set, and a shoulder bag to carry it all in.

Using this set-up you’ll be able to take super-steady 4K aerial footage, courtesy of the included 48MP 1/2-inch CMOS sensor and 3-axis gimbal. This compact drone’s battery will extend to 34 minutes of usage, though as stated, you’ll be able to hot swap and get back up and flying again with the two extra cells included in this bundle.

You also get a generous video transmission distance of up to 6 kilometres. Spotlight 2.0 technology will keep your subjects in the centre of the frame regardless of distance or shooting conditions.

In other words, this DJI Mavic Air 2 Black Friday deal is a one-stop shop for a fully operational drone set-up. Aspiring video producers and film makers take note.

