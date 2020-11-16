Save 20% on PS5 launch titles like Demon’s Souls, Sackboy and Miles Morales with this deal

Ebay is currently offering 20% off select purchases when using a special code, which happens to apply for a number of games coming to PS5 this week.

Huge exclusive launch titles such as Demon’s Souls, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Sackboy – A Big Adventure can be purchased for a fraction of the price right now, all just by entering the code “PURCHASE20” at checkout.

The retail price for games is increasing with the arrival of a new generation, so this deal should make it easy to bolster your next-gen library without breaking the bank. All of the titles are fantastic too, so it’s definitely worth picking one of them up at such a discount.

DEAL: Save 20% on Demon’s Souls on PS5 with the code PURCHASE20

DEAL: Save 20% on Miles Morales on PS5 with the code PURCHASE20

Unless you’re counting third-party experiences like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, these are three biggest games coming to PS5 at launch. We’re still yet to publish our Demon’s Souls review (expect that later this week), but here’s what we thought of Sackboy and Spidey.

“It’s gorgeous, experimental and accessible to all manners of players. Despite its easy going nature, there’s still a solid platformer here that is absolutely bursting with clever ideas. It’s a whimsical affair that ticks all of the boxes you’d expect while adding a decent dose of surprises into the mix, which was more than enough to hold my attention across its selection of alluring worlds,” read’s our Sackboy review.

DEAL: Save 20% on Sackboy: A Big Aventure with the code PURCHASE20

Here’s what we thought of Spidey in our 4/5 verdict: “Miles Morales is a brilliant expansion of Insomniac’s beloved superhero adventure from 2018. It shows why Miles Morales is, arguably, the franchise’s greatest strength, while also proving how much of an impact the next generation will have on visuals and performance. If you’re picking up a PS5, this is essential.”

The PS5 is set to launch in the UK and Europe on November 19, giving you a few days to grab any games you’ve yet to snap up. Sadly, consoles are virtually out of stock everywhere right now, and it remains unclear if any retailers will make units available as a special treat on launch day. If they do, we’ll be sure to let you know.

For more amazing offers this Black Friday, follow us @TrustedDealsUK.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Gaming Editor Jade is the Gaming Editor at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (obviously…