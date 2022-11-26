 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 gets nearly half its price chopped off – finally an affordable phone

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

One of the biggest roadblocks stopping larger adoption of foldable phones is the price – but thanks to this Black Friday deal, that might not be an issue here.

As part of its Black Friday sale, Amazon has lopped a whopping £450 off the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 256GB model., bringing the £999 RRP down to £549.

While we have the phone price chopped before, this is a very good price for the larger 256GB model and it’s available in either green or black.

As ever, if this deal isn’t up your street check out our look at the best Black Friday Deals and the best Amazon Black Friday Deals for more top savings.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 gets nearly half its price chopped off

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 gets nearly half its price chopped off

As part of its Black Friday sale, Amazon has lopped a whopping £450 off the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 256GB model., bringing the £999 RRP down to £549.

  • Amazon
  • Save £450
  • £549
View Deal

Like the classic retro flip phones, the Z Flip 3 folds in half when not in use and has a handy screen on the front for notifications and the time. There’s also 5G, 6GB RAM, an IPX8 rating and a Snapdragon 888 chipset.

In our in-depth review of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 (which was conducted with the phone at full price, remember) we said “The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a big jump for foldable phones. While it’s not as futuristic as the Z Fold 3, it’s more usable and more affordable. The improvements to durability are welcome, as are the multiple screen upgrades.”

For more of the best Black Friday deals, see our round-up of some of our favourites below.

Best Black Friday Deals

You might like…

Gran Turismo 7’s price is racing down thanks to Black Friday

Gran Turismo 7’s price is racing down thanks to Black Friday

Gemma Ryles 1 min ago
Simba’s luxurious seven-layer mattress has been discounted for the Black Friday weekend

Simba’s luxurious seven-layer mattress has been discounted for the Black Friday weekend

Hannah Davies 2 mins ago
This sumptuous KitchenAid ‘Classic’ Mixer deal will fuel your Bake Off fantasies

This sumptuous KitchenAid ‘Classic’ Mixer deal will fuel your Bake Off fantasies

Chris Smith 8 mins ago
This Black Friday deal lets you get mesh Wi-Fi 6 on the cheap

This Black Friday deal lets you get mesh Wi-Fi 6 on the cheap

Reece Bithrey 17 mins ago
Insane NordVPN Black Friday Deal: Protect your web use with the best VPN around

Insane NordVPN Black Friday Deal: Protect your web use with the best VPN around

Chris Smith 54 mins ago
Sky Broadband has plummeted down to £23/month for Black Friday

Sky Broadband has plummeted down to £23/month for Black Friday

Ryan Jones 54 mins ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor
Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.