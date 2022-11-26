Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 gets nearly half its price chopped off – finally an affordable phone

One of the biggest roadblocks stopping larger adoption of foldable phones is the price – but thanks to this Black Friday deal, that might not be an issue here.

As part of its Black Friday sale, Amazon has lopped a whopping £450 off the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 256GB model., bringing the £999 RRP down to £549.

While we have the phone price chopped before, this is a very good price for the larger 256GB model and it’s available in either green or black.

As ever, if this deal isn't up your street check out our look at the best Black Friday Deals and the best Amazon Black Friday Deals for more top savings.

Like the classic retro flip phones, the Z Flip 3 folds in half when not in use and has a handy screen on the front for notifications and the time. There’s also 5G, 6GB RAM, an IPX8 rating and a Snapdragon 888 chipset.

In our in-depth review of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 (which was conducted with the phone at full price, remember) we said “The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a big jump for foldable phones. While it’s not as futuristic as the Z Fold 3, it’s more usable and more affordable. The improvements to durability are welcome, as are the multiple screen upgrades.”

