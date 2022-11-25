Pixel 7 Pro price has dropped dramatically in this Black Friday deal

Google’s top-spec smartphone is already available to buy on a great value monthly contract this Black Friday.

This great value contract sees the Pixel 7 Pro included with 200GB and unlimited minutes and texts for just £37 per month. To put that into context, it will cost £888 over the course of the two-year arrangement, while the standard cost of the device is just £849. So for £39 extra, you’ll get all that data as well as the handset.

This deal for the Pixel 7 Pro is particularly good because there’s no upfront charge whatsoever and it’s for one of the best Android phones on the market, which especially excels at photography, an important area for most customers.

Pixel 7 Pro available on excellent value 200GB monthly deal The Pixel 7 Pro, one of our top-rated flagship phones of the year, is now available on a bargain monthly tariff that will see you pay only a little over the device’s outright price to have it for 200GB data, plus unlimited minutes and texts. Buy Mobiles

No upfront cost

£37 per month View Deal

The Pixel 7 Pro boasts a truly excellent camera, with three sensors that can capture wonderful images and some clever editing tricks that can tidy up your photos to make them sparkle just that bit more. In fact the software in general is very pleasing, being the best iteration of Android that we’ve seen on the market thanks to its fluency and intuitiveness. We already thought that it was great value even before this great deal, but now it’s a steal.

