Pick up an iPhone 8 for just £189 with this incredible Black Friday deal

The Apple iPhone 8 has been reduced to just £189 this Black Friday. Shop between now and Cyber Monday on eBay to save £90 on the 64GB iPhone while stocks last.

As if 32% off wasn’t tempting enough, it’s important to note that the iPhone 8 was priced at £699 when it first launched. That’s a huge £510 saving on the 2017 handset.

Deal: Get the Apple iPhone 8 Refurbished SIM-free for just £189

Apple isn’t exactly known for making cheap phones, with the most affordable iPhone in the Apple Store right now the iPhone SE 2 at £399. While the SE 2 is a great mid-range option, this deal positions the iPhone 8 at under half its price, making the 8 a fantastic option if you’re searching for an iPhone on a budget.

The iPhone 8 is Apple’s flagship entry for 2017. The phone is powered by the blazingly fast A11 Bionic processor and comes with 2GB RAM and 64GB storage.

The phone is smaller than most iPhones with it’s 4.7-inch HD True Tone display, making it a great choice for anyone looking for something a little more compact to slip into their pocket. It features a modern rounded design with a glass back, along with the home button Apple has ditched in newer flagships but kept in the SE 2.

The iPhone 8 includes a 12 megapixel camera with an aperture of f/1.8 that allows for detailed images with bright, punchy colours. The phone also has a 1,821 mAh battery and supports wireless charging.

We gave the iPhone 8 a very respectable four-stars and a Trusted Reviews Recommended award in our review, praising its colourful display, speedy performance and great camera, in particular.

To top it all off, this particular handset is Apple refurbished, making it a better quality model than most refurbs. The seller guarantees a minimum of 95% battery and the phone comes directly from the Apple programme and includes only official Apple parts.

If you’re looking for an iOS device on a budget, you can’t go wrong with this iPhone 8 deal. Shop between now and 8am on December 1st on eBay to save 32% and pick up the phone for just £189.

