Philips Hue Black Friday Deal: Light up your home with these discounted Play Bars

There has never been a better time to start upgrading your smart home, as the Philips Hue Light Bar is now on sale.

The Amazon Black Friday sale is now in full swing, and one of the best things we’ve found so far in the smart home sector is this incredible deal on the Philips Hue Light Bar. Its original price sits at £119.99, but thanks to Black Friday it’s now only £73.99, meaning you’re getting a whopping saving of £46.

The Philips Hue Smart Light has 16 million colour options for you to choose from, meaning that you can create a unique lighting experience that fits your preferred aesthetic in every room.

If you want to upgrade this setup even more, you can buy a Philips Hue bridge for smart control. This allows users to control their lighting through the Philips Hue app, which should make for a more streamlined experience.

Any gamers out there may also want to download the free Hue Sync app on their Mac or PC, as you can sync the lights with your gameplay. Fast flashes will appear during action sequences and slow-moving effects will pair up with the in-game environment, creating an immersive experience that you will struggle to find elsewhere.

If that isn’t tempting enough, as we can see from the Amazon price history below, the Philips Hue Light Bar rarely sees a discount this low, and we suspect that a lot of stock will have already sold out by the time Black Friday officially rolls around. So if you’re interested in creating dramatic lighting effects in your home with minimal fuss, you may want to snatch this deal up now.

