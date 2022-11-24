Apple launched an updated pair of AirPods Pro last month, and now they’ve dropped to their lowest price yet.

As part of Amazon’s Black Friday sale, it has slashed £20 off the AirPods Pro, taking them down from £249 to a much more tempting £229.

This is an extra £10 off the already discounted price we spotted previously, and makes these ANC-toting buds a great choice, either for yourself or for someone else this Christmas.

We’re rounding up all the best Black Friday deals over the busy shopping days so if you’re not a fan of this saving there’s likely still something to catch your interest.

The AirPods Pro 2 stand as Apple’s high-end earbuds, toting ANC for stamping out pesky background noises in the office, on your commute or even at home. They sound great too, with plenty of improvements over the previous gen model.

Phenomenal Black Friday deal sees AirPods Pro 2 tumble in price As part of Amazon’s Black Friday sale, it has slashed £20 off the AirPods Pro, taking them down from £249 to a much more tempting £229. Amazon

Save £20

£229 View Deal

Spatial Audio works with Dolby Atmos to give more space to your audio, be it music or TV shows, while the excellent connectivity skills ensure a strong connection to your phone. Pairing with Apple devices is very easy, but then they will still work with Android and other Bluetooth devices too.

This new model also has a clever new case, with Find My functionality for tracking it down if you misplace the buds. The case can be charged wirelessly. too.

In our review of the buds, we said “The AirPods Pro 2 are a fantastic upgrade and easily some of the best wireless earbuds I have ever tested – even when the high price is taken into account.”

Considering this is the lowest price we’ve seen the AirPods Pro 2 drop, at least on Amazon, this a top deal that might not be beaten on all of Black Friday.

Best Black Friday Deals