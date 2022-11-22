 large image

Oppo Find X5 Pro Black Friday deal knocks 30% off a top flagship phone

You can currently get 30% off the price of an Oppo Find X5 Pro as part of the ongoing Black Friday deal extravaganza.

Head on over to Amazon and you’ll find this chic phone for just £739, which is down from £1,049. That’s a saving of £310 for one of 2022’s top flagship phones. You can even choose from the black or white shades, both of which highlight the Find X5 Pro’s swooping ceramic back.

While it’s not quite a household name here in the West like Apple or Samsung, Oppo has been turning out immensely stylish and capable flagship phones for years now.

We gave the Oppo Find X5 Pro a well-earned 4-star review earlier in the year, praising its superb 6.7-inch OLED display for being “colourful and rich, with perfect blacks and plenty of brightness for outdoor use”.

Oppo always turns out great camera technology, and the Find X5 Pro is no different. Our reviewer found it to be one of the strongest they had ever tested at the time, particularly with its excellent 50MP main and ultra-wide sensors. You also get a dedicated 13MP telephoto for those zoomed in shots.

Other strong elements of the Oppo Find X5 Pro include impressively fast charging, with a bundled 80W charger getting it from empty to full in around 30 minutes. There’s fast wireless charging too, though you’ll need a specific 50W capable Qi pad to achieve those speeds.

Throw in strong performance from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and an ample 256GB of internal storage, and you have a phone that can match it with the rest of the 2022 flagship crowd. The kicker is that the Oppo Find X5 Pro now costs significantly less money than most of the others, courtesy of this deal.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

