Oppo Find X5 Pro Black Friday deal knocks 30% off a top flagship phone

You can currently get 30% off the price of an Oppo Find X5 Pro as part of the ongoing Black Friday deal extravaganza.

Head on over to Amazon and you’ll find this chic phone for just £739, which is down from £1,049. That’s a saving of £310 for one of 2022’s top flagship phones. You can even choose from the black or white shades, both of which highlight the Find X5 Pro’s swooping ceramic back.

While it’s not quite a household name here in the West like Apple or Samsung, Oppo has been turning out immensely stylish and capable flagship phones for years now.

Save 30% on Oppo Find X5 Pro Knock £310 off the price of one of the top flagship phones of 2022 through Amazon.

Save 30%

Now £739 View Deal

We gave the Oppo Find X5 Pro a well-earned 4-star review earlier in the year, praising its superb 6.7-inch OLED display for being “colourful and rich, with perfect blacks and plenty of brightness for outdoor use”.

Oppo always turns out great camera technology, and the Find X5 Pro is no different. Our reviewer found it to be one of the strongest they had ever tested at the time, particularly with its excellent 50MP main and ultra-wide sensors. You also get a dedicated 13MP telephoto for those zoomed in shots.

Other strong elements of the Oppo Find X5 Pro include impressively fast charging, with a bundled 80W charger getting it from empty to full in around 30 minutes. There’s fast wireless charging too, though you’ll need a specific 50W capable Qi pad to achieve those speeds.

Throw in strong performance from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and an ample 256GB of internal storage, and you have a phone that can match it with the rest of the 2022 flagship crowd. The kicker is that the Oppo Find X5 Pro now costs significantly less money than most of the others, courtesy of this deal.

