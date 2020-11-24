OnePlus 8 for £399: You won’t find a better phone deal this Black Friday

Sometimes a Black Friday deal comes along that simply can’t be beaten and we think we’ve found it. If you’re on the hunt for a flagship 5G smartphone with plenty of bells and whistles at a price that’s unbelievable, you’ll be lucky to find something that beats this.

Currently, on Amazon, you can bag the excellent OnePlus 8 for the frankly ridiculous price of just £399 – that puts it firmly in budget phone territory. That’s a £148 (27%) saving off the previous lowest Amazon price and £200 cheaper than we were reviewed it in April.

This is comfortably the cheapest price it has ever been on Amazon, with it now dropping anywhere near this before.

Deal: OnePlus 8 for just £399 – Save £148 (27%) at Amazon now

Even at full RRP the OnePlus 8 bats above its price and that’s even more the case here thanks to this hefty reduction that we can’t imagine sticking around for too long.

It might be priced like a budget phone, but the OnePlus 8 packs flagship specs in many areas. For instance, the Snapdragon 865 chipset has powered the majority of Android flagships this year and is seriously powerful. This model, which comes in an Onyx Black hue, packs a healthy 128GB storage and 8GB RAM. There’s also Alexa for smart commands and it’s 5G too, so if you have a 5G plan you’ll be able to take advantage of faster download speeds in certain areas.

Other features include a triple camera on the back with a 48MP main sensor, a 6.55-inch OLED display, large 4300mAh battery and a sleek design.

We were impressed with the OnePlus 8 during our full review, praising its use of a top-end processor, rich and bright display along with the decision to add 5G support.

