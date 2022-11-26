Now’s your chance to stock up on Philips Hue bulbs while they’re dirt cheap

There has never been a better time to stock up on Philips Hue Smart Bulbs, as Amazon is now offering them up for 47% less.

Even though Black Friday has passed there will still be some amazing deals coming in over the weekend, like this fantastic discount on these Philips Hue White Ambience Smart Bulbs. Amazon has slashed this twin pack down by 47%, turning the price from £59.99 to a more affordable £31.99, or £16 per bulb

If this deal isn’t as interesting as you may have hoped, feel free to check out our best Black Friday deals. We have been updating this throughout the week and will continue to do so until all the deals are gone, so give it a look if you want to see the best bargains on the market.

The Philips Hue Smart Bulb does not require any set up and works straight out of the box with the free Philips Hue Bluetooth app, so you can control your lighting straight from your devices without any fuss.

Snatch up this fantastic Philips Hue bulbs deal while it’s still discounted Thanks to the Black Friday sale you can now grab this Philips Hue Smart Bulb with a 47% discount. Amazon

Save £47%

Now £31.99 View Deal

Philips claims that these LED bulbs have a brightness of 1,100 lumen which should be more than enough brightness for spaces like a lounge or bedroom. These Smart Bulbs are also supported by all Echo smart speakers and displays, as well as Google Nest devices that have hands free voice control, meaning that you can easily control the brightness in each room without having to lift a finger.

You can also buy the Philips Hue Bridge – sold separately – to unlock the Philip’s Hue full potential. This allows you to control your Smart Bulbs from anywhere in your house and anywhere in the world, meaning that you can set up routines no matter where you are.

The Philips Hue has up to 50,000 shades of adjustable warm to cool white lights so you can pick the tone that fits you best; start your morning with a cool and bright light and finish the day with a low yellow tone to help you sleep.

As we can see from the price history of the Philips Hue Smart Bulbs, it hasn’t seen a price drop like this since September, and we don’t expect it to drop this low again until the New Year. So if you want to stock up on Smart Bulbs with a hefty discount, you may want to act now.

Keepa Philips Hue Smart Bulb

Best Black Friday Deals