Nokia T10 tablet is now available for under £100 in this Black Friday deal

If you’re looking for a cheap tablet to keep your kids or yourself entertained, this Black Friday deal may well be up your street.

This deal sees the Nokia T10 tablet reduced to £99.99, down from its £129.99 when it was released just recently. This makes it even more affordable that it already was, so if you’re looking for a device with a screen larger than your smartphone, this one may well be within your means.

There are far more deals up for grabs this week as the sales period gets more and more intense in the lead-up to the big day. Why not check out the best Black Friday deals that we’ve collected on our liveblog, which is constantly updated every day with the latest and greatest offers that we’ve spotted.

Save £30 on the Nokia T10 tablet The Nokia T10 tablet is now available for just under £100, meaning that you can make a £30 saving compared to the RRP. Released just a few months ago, this tablet is an affordable device for your entertainment needs. Amazon

Was £129.99

Now £99.99 View Deal

We’ve not reviewed this tablet yet, so can’t give you our definitive verdict on its performance. However, a look at the specs shows that it’s got an 8-inch LCD screen, and it runs Android 12 software. It’s got 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, though this can be expanded up to 512GB with a Micro SD card. It can connect over Wi-Fi, but there’s no option to use mobile data on this tablet. It looks to be a modest device, as you’d expect from this price point.

There seems to be a mix of opinions on the Nokia T10 judging by the Amazon reviews. According to Mark it’s a “Great budget tablet.”, with him saying that he “love[d] the grip on the back. Battery burns a bit fast, but still a good device.” Meanwhile, Smart H writes that “At best it’s not very fast” and one customer reported a connectivity issue, saying “Once the device goes into sleep mode with the screen off, Wi-Fi will not work at all until the device is rebooted.”

Bear in mind that some of the Amazon reviews for this device (not the ones quoted above) are based on free devices reviewed by customers.

If you’re looking for more deals than just the one we’ve picked out for this tablet, then make sure to check out the list below, which collates many of the very best offers we’ve found over the past few days, with amazing savings to be found on wearables, smartphones, headphones, and more.

Best Black Friday Deals