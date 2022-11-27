Never miss a delivery again with this Ring Intercom Black Friday deal

Treat yourself to this fantastic Ring Intercom deal from Amazon now it’s gotten a fantastic £50 discount in honour of Black Friday.

We’ve been searching for more Black Friday deals this weekend and managed to stumble across this incredible discount on the Ring Intercom system, which has had its price slashed by £50, bringing it down from £119.99 to just £69.99.

The Ring Intercom system is the perfect buy for those who live in flats as it means that you can hear real-time alerts whenever someone buzzes your intercom, allowing you to unlock the entrance to your building via the Ring app with the Remote Unlock feature.

Speak to whoever is buzzing in with Two-Way Talk via your phone or tablet, making it much easier to welcome friends or family into your home.

This is also designed for DIY installation; it wires into your intercom handset and does not require you to make any functional changes to the shared intercom system in your building, so there is no worry of it interfering with the other people that live in your building.

Since it comes with support for Alexa you can even buzz people in with a simple voice command, and with the Auto-Verify feature, you can allow time-bound access for verified Amazon delivery drivers to leave packages inside your building when you’re not home.

Looking at the price history below, we can see that the Ring Intercom has been discounted for the entire Black Friday sale. Since we can’t guarantee how long this sale will last, we recommend you jump on it soon before it shoots back up again.

