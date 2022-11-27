 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Never miss a delivery again with this Ring Intercom Black Friday deal

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Treat yourself to this fantastic Ring Intercom deal from Amazon now it’s gotten a fantastic £50 discount in honour of Black Friday.

We’ve been searching for more Black Friday deals this weekend and managed to stumble across this incredible discount on the Ring Intercom system, which has had its price slashed by £50, bringing it down from £119.99 to just £69.99.

Don’t worry about searching for more discounts as we’ve been busy curating our best Black Friday deals roundup just for this occasion. We will continue to update it with all the best deals until they run dry to make your last-minute shopping spree a lot easier.

The Ring Intercom system is the perfect buy for those who live in flats as it means that you can hear real-time alerts whenever someone buzzes your intercom, allowing you to unlock the entrance to your building via the Ring app with the Remote Unlock feature.

This Ring Intercom deal is not something you won’t to miss

This Ring Intercom deal is not something you won’t to miss

The Ring Intercom has just seen a massive 42% discount in honour of Black Friday.

  • Amazon
  • Save £50
  • Now £69.99
View Deal

Speak to whoever is buzzing in with Two-Way Talk via your phone or tablet, making it much easier to welcome friends or family into your home.

This is also designed for DIY installation; it wires into your intercom handset and does not require you to make any functional changes to the shared intercom system in your building, so there is no worry of it interfering with the other people that live in your building.

Since it comes with support for Alexa you can even buzz people in with a simple voice command, and with the Auto-Verify feature, you can allow time-bound access for verified Amazon delivery drivers to leave packages inside your building when you’re not home.

Looking at the price history below, we can see that the Ring Intercom has been discounted for the entire Black Friday sale. Since we can’t guarantee how long this sale will last, we recommend you jump on it soon before it shoots back up again.

Keepa Ring Intercom
Keepa Ring Intercom. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Best Black Friday Deals

You might like…

The iPhone 13 deal we’ve been waiting for is here

The iPhone 13 deal we’ve been waiting for is here

Chris Smith 1 min ago
Save £250 on this brand new 2022 50-inch Hisense 4K TV

Save £250 on this brand new 2022 50-inch Hisense 4K TV

Kob Monney 4 mins ago
This Denon soundbar is an absolute steal at just £139

This Denon soundbar is an absolute steal at just £139

Hannah Davies 11 mins ago
The iPhone is finally cheap with this incredible iPhone 11 deal

The iPhone is finally cheap with this incredible iPhone 11 deal

Peter Phelps 14 mins ago
Buy £100 PlayStation Store gift card for just £89.85 in Black Friday bargain

Buy £100 PlayStation Store gift card for just £89.85 in Black Friday bargain

Ryan Jones 22 mins ago
Save £310 on the RTX 3080 Ti graphics card with this Black Friday bargain

Save £310 on the RTX 3080 Ti graphics card with this Black Friday bargain

Reece Bithrey 39 mins ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.