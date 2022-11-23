Need a fitness tracker with style? The Fitbit Luxe is half price this Black Friday

The Fitbit Luxe is a stylish fitness tracker that looks good and helps you keep an eye on your health, and now it’s available at half price.

Available at half price, you can buy the Fitbit Luxe for just £89 in this great deal from Amazon. It’s a great saving on a good quality product that could especially useful if you’re looking to keep your fitness in check into the new year.

This Fitbit Luxe deal caught our eye because it’s a dramatic saving on a product that both looks good and performs well, so it’s likely to go down a treat whether you’re buying it for yourself or as a present.

Was £179.99

Now £89 View Deal

The Fitbit Luxe may not be ground-breaking as far as fitness features are concerned, but it’s the presentation that’s likely to win fans over. With a good quality, colourful AMOLED screen and a stainless steel casing with a shiny finish, this fitness tracker looks a far cry from the usual drab utilitarian look that is rocked by most smartwatches at this price point.

But looks aside, it still has Fitbit’s suite of useful health metrics on board, including reliable continuous heart rate tracking, comfortable and accurate sleep tracking, and stress monitoring as well. This is a big help if you want to get a picture of your day-to-day health, but if you are a fitness fanatic hoping to track your runs and cycles with precision then you might want to look elsewhere; while you can use the connected GPS to piggyback off your smartphone, there’s no native tracking here.

