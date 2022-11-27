 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Make a £60 saving on a Samsung tablet with this Black Friday deal

Peter Phelps By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor

If you want to enjoy movies and more on a big screen while you travel, then this great value deal is likely to be right up your street.

The Galaxy Tab A8 is an affordable 10.5-inch screen tablet, and it’s just got even more affordable thanks to this deal from Amazon which knocks 27% off the starting price to make it available for just £159. That makes it a really good value proposition if you’re looking for a new source of entertainment.

However, if this deal isn’t quite what you wanted, or if you want more, then remember to take a look at our specially created liveblog. There, you’ll find the best Black Friday deals across a range of different categories, so if you want headphones, speakers, a laptop, or even a Lego set, then be sure to take a good look – and you can even return later as we’ll keep it constantly updated as more offers roll in.

This deal caught our eye because it offers a solid tablet at a good price reduction, so it could be a good bet for enjoying content on a larger screen than your smartphone without having to break the bank for it.

Save £60 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 with this great value deal

Save £60 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 with this great value deal

Get this good value Samsung tablet for just £159, after a 27% reduction on Amazon. If you’re wanting to watch movies on the go, it could be a great companion to have.

  • Amazon
  • Was £219
  • Now £159
View Deal

In our review we found that the Galaxy Tab A8 had a really good screen for its price, so it’s a very good bet for watching movies and TV shows on it. The design is also quite appealing, belying the relatively affordable price; battery life is also strong, so it would be an ideal companion for a long-haul trip.

However, the performance is fairly poor so it would not be a good option if you want to play games on it, and the cameras also let us down a bit so if you’re frequently hopping on video calls then it’s not the best choice either.

If you’d like to capitalise on this sales period to land yourself even more great tech products, then we’ve got you covered. Below is a clutch of deals we consider the very best from this Black Friday, with savings to be had on games consoles, smartphones, headphones, and more.

Best Black Friday Deals

You might like…

The iPhone 13 deal we’ve been waiting for is here

The iPhone 13 deal we’ve been waiting for is here

Chris Smith 4 mins ago
Save £250 on this brand new 2022 50-inch Hisense 4K TV

Save £250 on this brand new 2022 50-inch Hisense 4K TV

Kob Monney 8 mins ago
This Denon soundbar is an absolute steal at just £139

This Denon soundbar is an absolute steal at just £139

Hannah Davies 14 mins ago
The iPhone is finally cheap with this incredible iPhone 11 deal

The iPhone is finally cheap with this incredible iPhone 11 deal

Peter Phelps 17 mins ago
Buy £100 PlayStation Store gift card for just £89.85 in Black Friday bargain

Buy £100 PlayStation Store gift card for just £89.85 in Black Friday bargain

Ryan Jones 25 mins ago
Save £310 on the RTX 3080 Ti graphics card with this Black Friday bargain

Save £310 on the RTX 3080 Ti graphics card with this Black Friday bargain

Reece Bithrey 43 mins ago
Peter Phelps
By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor
Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.