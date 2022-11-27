Make a £60 saving on a Samsung tablet with this Black Friday deal

If you want to enjoy movies and more on a big screen while you travel, then this great value deal is likely to be right up your street.

The Galaxy Tab A8 is an affordable 10.5-inch screen tablet, and it’s just got even more affordable thanks to this deal from Amazon which knocks 27% off the starting price to make it available for just £159. That makes it a really good value proposition if you’re looking for a new source of entertainment.

This deal caught our eye because it offers a solid tablet at a good price reduction, so it could be a good bet for enjoying content on a larger screen than your smartphone without having to break the bank for it.

Was £219

Now £159 View Deal

In our review we found that the Galaxy Tab A8 had a really good screen for its price, so it’s a very good bet for watching movies and TV shows on it. The design is also quite appealing, belying the relatively affordable price; battery life is also strong, so it would be an ideal companion for a long-haul trip.

However, the performance is fairly poor so it would not be a good option if you want to play games on it, and the cameras also let us down a bit so if you’re frequently hopping on video calls then it’s not the best choice either.

