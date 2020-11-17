Knock 20% off the PS5 Camera accessory with this early Black Friday deal

The PS5 arrives in the UK and Europe in just a matter of days, and if you’re after some of the console’s accessories there are some worthwhile bargains out there right now.

ShopTo is currently offering the peripheral for £55.99, but this sinks down to the awfully tempting figure of just £44.79 when using code “PURCHASE20” at checkout. That’s a hefty discount, and one that might cause a few hesitant buyers to pull the trigger.

Deal: Buy the PS5 Camera for £44.79 with code PURCHASE20

While not an essential piece of equipment for the next-gen console, players who wish to immerse themselves in streaming games directly from the PS5 will find a lot to love about this. It’s capable of high quality video and audio capture when streaming to Twitch or YouTube, and seamlessly slots into the back of the console.

It’s intended as an evolution of the PS4 camera, and will be required when using PlayStation VR on Sony’s new console until a new iteration of the headset comes along, whenever that may be. For well under £50 this is the cheapest we’ve seen the device thus far, and doubt it will venture lower ahead of launch.

We’ve yet to review the camera for ourselves, but here’s what we thought of the PS5 console ahead of its arrival on November 19: “The PS5 is a meaningful evolution of Sony’s achievements with its predecessor. It’s a gorgeously accessible machine with a forward-thinking plan for the coming generation, whether that’s through its nuanced SSD technology or growing library of worthwhile exclusives.”

