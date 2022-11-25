Keep the kids entertained this Christmas with Amazon’s Fire 7 Kids Black Friday deal

You can get a child-friendly tablet on saving thanks to this Amazon deal that cut the price of the Fire 7 Kids to nearly half price.

Amazon has posted a number of great Black Friday deals this week, and here’s another one that might tempt you into a purchase. The Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet is now available for just £61.99, which is a saving of £48 (44%) on its original price of £109.99.

If this Black Friday deal doesn’t tick all your boxes, we’ve still got plenty of other offers that might suit you down to the ground. On our liveblog, we’ve collected the best Black Friday deals, and the page is constantly updated when new bargains appear so that you don’t miss a thing. Whether you’re looking for tech or home appliances, we’ve got you covered.

This Amazon deal is most likely to appeal to customers who have young children, as the tablet is encased in a robust cover and has even got a two-year warranty against rough-housing from your little ones.

Save £48 on the Amazon Fire 7 kids tablet The Amazon Fire 7 kids tablet is now available with a price reduction of 44%, making it an ideal purchase if you’re looking to keep the kids entertained with tech over the Christmas holidays. Amazon

Was £109.99

Now £61.99 View Deal

We praised the Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet in our review when it came out earlier this year, when we described it as a “fun and engaging tablet for younger children.” On top of the physical robustness, we found it very reassuring that there were thorough parental controls on the device, which let you stop your children seeing things they shouldn’t.

Battery life last ten hours, which means a good few sessions of playtime before it needs to be charged and the small size makes it easy for youngsters to carry it and tuck it in their bags, though it does mean that TV shows and films are less immersive.

If you’re on the hunt for more Black Friday bargains, take a look at the list below for savings you can find on speakers, headphones, games consoles, smartphones, and more.

Best Black Friday Deals