Jackery’s solar panel bundle is the perfect Black Friday deal for campers

This cold weather might not exactly conjure up thoughts of outdoor camping but the summer months will be upon us before we know it, and this incredible generator bundle from Jackery is just the ticket to make sure you’re well prepared.

Consisting of the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 PRO power station and two SolarSaga 200W solar panels for charging, this premium bundle would typically set you back £3199, but as part of the Black Friday sale, it can be yours for the significantly lower cost of £2559.

That’s a whopping £640 to be saved on what is easily a must-have set-up if you want to make the most of your outdoor trip.

If you still want to you peruse some other offers from the sale before making a decision then you can check out our best Black Friday deals round-up for plenty of extra bargains.

Back to the bundle at hand however – I think we’ve all had moments during a well intentioned camping trip where we’ve been ill equipped with the wrong power banks to charge our key devices, but this Jackery bundle is designed to make such instances a thing of the past.

This Jackery bundle is perfect for camping Time to step up your camping game with this unbelievable bundle from Jackery, now with £640 off for Black Friday. Amazon

Was £3199

Now £2559 View Deal

For starters, the Generator 2000 Pro packs a whopping 2,160 Wh capacity – that’s enough battery to charge up larger power hungry items like e-bikes and air conditioners. Smaller items like your phone or laptop are just small change by comparison. For reference, you could even power a microwave for 96 minutes straight with this thing – although I’m not quite sure why you’d feel the need to bring a microwave on a camping trip.

The best part is that when the Generator 2000 Pro needs a top up, all you have to do is set up the accompanying SolarSaga panels in a well lit area, and you can be back at a full battery in just seven and a half hours. That’s plenty of time for you to get on with other plans in the great outdoors, and you’ll have peace of mind in knowing that you’ll come back to your campsite with plenty of juice in the tank.

With a massive £640 discount available, there’s never really been a better time to make use of Jackery’s next level bundle, particularly if you’re the type of person who enjoys plenty of creature comforts when exploring the great outdoors.