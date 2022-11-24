Jackery’s docked £300 off its massive portable power station for Black Friday

American solar generator brand Jackery is delivering some huge discounts this Black Friday, with its equally large Explorer 2000 Pro portable power station receiving a £300 price cut.

The Explorer 2000 Pro has plummeted from £1999 down to just £1699 in the November sale. That’s a £300 discount on the 2160WH power station, perfect for taking on your next camping trip or to provide emergency power at home.

The Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro is a portable power station with an enormous 2160Wh capacity.

It can be used to power hot plates, blenders, air conditioners and more no matter where you are, making it the ideal companion for any off-the-grid trip.

The Explorer 2000 Pro supports both solar panel and wall outlets, meaning you can charge it up using six SolarSaga 200W solar panels or simply by plugging it into your wall. Either way, it shouldn’t take more than 2.5 hours to get a full battery.

The power station is quiet, sounding out at under 53Db to avoid causing a disturbance during your trip, and it supports pass-through charging so you can continue to charge your devices as you charge the power station.

The Explorer 2000 Pro hasn’t been available on Amazon for long, meaning the Keepa graph above doesn’t give a whole lot of insight into its price history. However, we can see that this is the first time the power station has been discounted on the website.

Head to Amazon now to save £300 on the Explorer 2000 Pro and get it for £1699 instead of £1999 with free Prime delivery this Black Friday.