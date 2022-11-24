 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Jackery’s docked £300 off its massive portable power station for Black Friday

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

American solar generator brand Jackery is delivering some huge discounts this Black Friday, with its equally large Explorer 2000 Pro portable power station receiving a £300 price cut. 

The Explorer 2000 Pro has plummeted from £1999 down to just £1699 in the November sale. That’s a £300 discount on the 2160WH power station, perfect for taking on your next camping trip or to provide emergency power at home. 

To catch all the best Black Friday deals as they roll in, make sure to check out our live blog. 

The Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro is a portable power station with an enormous 2160Wh capacity.

It can be used to power hot plates, blenders, air conditioners and more no matter where you are, making it the ideal companion for any off-the-grid trip.

Save £300 on this huge Jackery portable power station

Save £300 on this huge Jackery portable power station

The Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro portable power station has dropped to just £1699 for Black Friday. That’s a £300 saving on its usual £1999 RRP if you shop on Amazon right now.

  • Amazon
  • Was £1999
  • £1699
View Deal

The Explorer 2000 Pro supports both solar panel and wall outlets, meaning you can charge it up using six SolarSaga 200W solar panels or simply by plugging it into your wall. Either way, it shouldn’t take more than 2.5 hours to get a full battery.

The power station is quiet, sounding out at under 53Db to avoid causing a disturbance during your trip, and it supports pass-through charging so you can continue to charge your devices as you charge the power station.

Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro Keepa

The Explorer 2000 Pro hasn’t been available on Amazon for long, meaning the Keepa graph above doesn’t give a whole lot of insight into its price history. However, we can see that this is the first time the power station has been discounted on the website. 

Head to Amazon now to save £300 on the Explorer 2000 Pro and get it for £1699 instead of £1999 with free Prime delivery this Black Friday.

You might like…

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals: Save money on bundles and games

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals: Save money on bundles and games

Ryan Jones 58 mins ago
Solar charge your generators with Jackery’s SolarSaga panels, now on offer for Black Friday

Solar charge your generators with Jackery’s SolarSaga panels, now on offer for Black Friday

Peter Phelps 1 hour ago
These cracking ANC true wireless are at their lowest price for Black Friday

These cracking ANC true wireless are at their lowest price for Black Friday

Kob Monney 1 hour ago
Get 50% off! This science experiment subscription is the perfect gift for kids

Get 50% off! This science experiment subscription is the perfect gift for kids

Ryan Jones 1 hour ago
Best Sonos Black Friday Deals: Big savings on speakers and soundbars

Best Sonos Black Friday Deals: Big savings on speakers and soundbars

Kob Monney 3 hours ago
Argos has reduced this large Instant Vortex air fryer to its lowest price for Black Friday

Argos has reduced this large Instant Vortex air fryer to its lowest price for Black Friday

Peter Phelps 3 hours ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.