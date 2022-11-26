 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

iPhone 12 has never been more tempting with this price drop

Peter Phelps
Deputy Mobile Editor

You can buy a refurbished iPhone 12 for £60 less than usual in this great deal on eBay, and it’s in Excellent condition too.

You can now grab an iPhone 12 for just £439.99 thanks to this deal on eBay. The device is pre-owned, but has been refurbished and is classed as being in Excellent condition, so it should look close to being as good as new. That’s a great price for Apple’s smartphone of 2020.

If you're looking for something else this Black Friday, then you can always take a peek at our liveblog, where we've selected the best Black Friday deals for you – and it's being constantly updated with more and more great bargains on all sorts of tech products, including headphones, games consoles, and more.

This iPhone 12 deal has been selected because it makes a great handset highly affordable, so it gives you a great chance to get your mitts on it.

Get a refurbished iPhone 12 for just £439.99

A refurbished iPhone 12, in Excellent condition, could be yours for just £439.99 this Black Friday. Virtually indistinguishable from a brand new one, it’s still an exceptional handset and makes a very tempting prospect indeed if you’re looking for an upgrade on the cheap.

  • eBay
  • Was £499.99
  • Now £439.99
View Deal

The iPhone 12 was highly recommended by us when it came out given its fantastic design, which is both stylish and durable, and its brilliant camera performance. We found the photography to always be highly reliable, regardless of the surrounding lighting conditions, and it is versatile enough (with an ultrawide lens) that you can try new perspectives.

On top of that, the performance was brilliant at the time of release, and it’s likely to still hold up well against the competition. Battery is good but not as exceptional as later generations, and the screen tech has also been left behind by successors that have enhanced refresh rates.

However if this deal doesn’t tickle your tastebuds, then rest assured that we’ve got plenty other offers to choose from regardless of which products are on your wishlist. There’s a coffee machine, smartphones, and some great headphones on there all available at a great discount.

Best Black Friday Deals

Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…

