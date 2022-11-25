Help yourself to 120GB of data for just £12 a month with this SIM-only bargain

Happy with your handset but want a bit more data to chew on? This great-value SIM-only deal could be tailor made for you.

Smarty is offering you 120GB of data every month, on top of unlimited calls and texts, for the price of just £12. What’s more, you can cancel at any time as there’s no long-term commitment.

If you’re looking for something else, such as hardware like a smartphone or laptop, or even a home appliance like a coffee machine or an air fryer, then do make sure to swing by our liveblog for this week of offers. Head there now to see our pick of the best Black Friday deals.

We’ve chosen this big-value deal because it’s ideal as a no-strings attached offer when you’ve got no problem with the phone you’re on but would like to top up your monthly data allowance.

Get 120GB of data every month for just £12 This commitment-free deal from Smarty will see you getting 120GB to use every month, alongside unlimited UK calls and texts, all for just £12. Smarty

Cancel anytime

£12 per month View Deal

120GB should be more than enough for all but the most intensive data guzzlers, while you’ll never get to the bottom of your allowance of calls or texts. However, if you do discover that this offer isn’t quite right for you, for whatever reason, then you can cancel the contract whenever you like as you’re not locked in to a longer commitment.

If you want to twin your new SIM card with a new phone, or you’d like something else such as headphones, a laptop, or a speaker, then take a look at the list below for some more ideas of what to buy if you want to stock up on great tech products this Black Friday.

Best Black Friday Deals