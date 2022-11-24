 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Grab the Sony Xperia 1 III with £500 off in this cracking Black Friday deal

Peter Phelps By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor

You can get yourself top-tier Sony handset with £500 off the RRP in this great Black Friday deal that could be just right if you want a new smartphone.

Sony’s flagship of last year, the Xperia 1 III, is now available to buy for just £699 after an amazing Black Friday discount of £500. That’s 42% off its original starting price, which is an incredible saving to make on a flagship phone that is not all that different to its recently-released successor.

If you’re looking for more deals on top of this one, then you can always swing buy our liveblog to check up on the latest and greatest offers that we’ve managed to pick out from around the web. We constantly update it so that you’ll always be able to find the best Black Friday deals throughout this week.

The Sony Xperia 1 III is a unique handset by modern handsets, with an unusual aspect ratio on the screen and the retention of the headphone jack and Micro SD card tray being particularly noteworthy, but rest assured that it’s got more in its locker than just that.

Save £500 on the flagship Sony Xperia 1 III

Save £500 on the flagship Sony Xperia 1 III

The Sony Xperia 1 III is now available to buy for just £699 on Amazon, netting you a significant saving of £500 based on its asking price.

  • Amazon
  • Was £1,199
  • Now £699
View Deal

The screen is a highly accomplished OLED panel, with a 4K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a shape that’s perfectly suited to watching widescreen-format content; the narrowness also make sit easier to hold. We found the triple camera system to be mostly good, and the performance matches other Android big-hitters from its era. Battery life was decent as well, and you’ll get a plug and a charging cable in the box (unlike with the Xperia 1 IV).

That’s not to say that the Xperia 1 III is perfect. We noticed that the screen’s brightness levels sometimes struggled when we were outside under direct sunlight, and the long and thin screen will not be to everyone’s tastes either. What’s more, when we pushed the camera to it’s limits we felt that it didn’t match high-end snappers from the likes of Samsung and Apple.

If you’re looking to find even more great tech deals this Black Friday, then why not take a look at the list we’ve compiled below, which includes some wonderful offers on smartphones, headphones, speakers, and games consoles.

Best Black Friday Deals

You might like…

These Sony wireless ANC headphones could be yours for just £69

These Sony wireless ANC headphones could be yours for just £69

Kob Monney 30 mins ago
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is almost half price in this great Black Friday deal

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is almost half price in this great Black Friday deal

Peter Phelps 30 mins ago
The Amazon Echo Studio sees a jaw-dropping Black Friday price cut

The Amazon Echo Studio sees a jaw-dropping Black Friday price cut

Ryan Jones 1 hour ago
Best Black Friday wearable deals: Great offers on watches from Apple, Garmin, Fitbit, and more

Best Black Friday wearable deals: Great offers on watches from Apple, Garmin, Fitbit, and more

Peter Phelps 9 hours ago
Best Black Friday PS5 Deals: Save big on bundles, games and accessories

Best Black Friday PS5 Deals: Save big on bundles, games and accessories

Ryan Jones 11 hours ago
Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals: Save money on bundles and games

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals: Save money on bundles and games

Ryan Jones 12 hours ago
Peter Phelps
By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor
Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.