Grab the Sony Xperia 1 III with £500 off in this cracking Black Friday deal

You can get yourself top-tier Sony handset with £500 off the RRP in this great Black Friday deal that could be just right if you want a new smartphone.

Sony’s flagship of last year, the Xperia 1 III, is now available to buy for just £699 after an amazing Black Friday discount of £500. That’s 42% off its original starting price, which is an incredible saving to make on a flagship phone that is not all that different to its recently-released successor.

The Sony Xperia 1 III is a unique handset by modern handsets, with an unusual aspect ratio on the screen and the retention of the headphone jack and Micro SD card tray being particularly noteworthy, but rest assured that it’s got more in its locker than just that.

Save £500 on the flagship Sony Xperia 1 III The Sony Xperia 1 III is now available to buy for just £699 on Amazon, netting you a significant saving of £500 based on its asking price. Amazon

Was £1,199

Now £699 View Deal

The screen is a highly accomplished OLED panel, with a 4K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a shape that’s perfectly suited to watching widescreen-format content; the narrowness also make sit easier to hold. We found the triple camera system to be mostly good, and the performance matches other Android big-hitters from its era. Battery life was decent as well, and you’ll get a plug and a charging cable in the box (unlike with the Xperia 1 IV).

That’s not to say that the Xperia 1 III is perfect. We noticed that the screen’s brightness levels sometimes struggled when we were outside under direct sunlight, and the long and thin screen will not be to everyone’s tastes either. What’s more, when we pushed the camera to it’s limits we felt that it didn’t match high-end snappers from the likes of Samsung and Apple.

