Grab an Asus OLED laptop for less than £600 in the Black Friday sale

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

OLED laptops are great, but they usually have incredibly steep prices. That’s why this Black Friday deal is so tempting, with the Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED seeing a huge £300 discount.

The Asus laptop on offer usually retails for £899.99, but is now available for a super-affordable £599.99. This makes it one of the absolute cheapest Windows laptops with an OLED display on the market.

Although if you’re looking for an OLED laptop, we strongly recommend checking out this Asus Vivobook S 14 deal.

If you’re looking for a cheap OLED laptop, then the ASUS Vivobook S 14 OLED represents one the best deals of Black Friday 2022 yet.

That cutting-edge OLED display should result in bolder colours and enhanced vibrancy when viewing any videos or photos. Such panels are usually only found on high-end laptops, so it’s a pleasant shock to see one on such an affordable laptop.

The Asus Vivobook laptop also features an Intel i5-12500H processor, which should be fast enough for both productivity workloads and entry-level content creation.

It also comes with 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 90Hz display which should result in smoother motion. The 14-inch screen also has a sharp 2880×1800 screen resolution.

We haven’t reviewed this model yet, but we know that Asus typically creates great laptops. This model currently has a 4-star rating on Amazon, with one happy customer writing: “The Vivobook S 14 OLED offers a ridiculous set of features for its price. With a 12th-gen Intel processor, 16GB RAM, lightning fast PCIe storage and a gorgeous display, the laptop really seems to sit in a league of its own when it comes to the £500-700 laptop bracket.”

So while there will be plenty more fantastic laptop deals throughout Black Friday (which you can check out here), we really doubt you’ll be able to find an OLED Windows laptop at a cheaper price than this.

