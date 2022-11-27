 large image

Grab a Dell gaming laptop for under £900 in the Black Friday sale

Gaming laptops are an excellent way of allowing you to play your favourite games on the go, alongside giving you the convenience of a standard computer to go with it.

If you’ve been on the hunt for a solid gaming laptop, this Dell G15 for £899.99 from Amazon (down from £1021.07) might be the one you’ve been waiting for.

Or, if you don’t need a gaming laptop, but you want to see the cream of the crop of what Black Friday has to offer, then you’ll want to check out the Trusted roundup of the best Black Friday deals our experts have been able to find.

The Dell G15 laptop is powered by an Intel Core i7-11800H processor. As for specs, it’s an octa-core processor, with 16 threads, which makes it ripe for those intense, multi-threaded tasks, and a boost clock speed of up to 4.6GHz should mean it’s pretty nippy too.

This Dell G15 gaming laptop deal at Amazon makes for a solid option

This Dell G15 gaming laptop deal at Amazon makes for a solid option

This Dell G15 gaming laptop for £900 from Amazon provides you with a great gaming laptop for 1080p gaming for less, especially with that combo of the Intel Core i7-11800H and an RTX 3060 inside.

As far as graphics are concerned, this G15 packs inside it an RTX 3060 GPU, which should offer solid frame rates in AAA games for 1080p. Its 120Hz refresh rate should provide smooth motion, and a 15.6-inch screen size offers a great middle ground.

This is also a purposeful looking gaming laptop, with a black chassis mostly made of plastic. With that in mind, there isn’t any external RGB lighting, which is more for show than for function, although the keyboard packs in RGB lighting for a small splash of colour.

The Keepa graph below demonstrates the price cut on offer with the G15, and how with this deal, it’s back to its lowest price in a couple of months. If you’ve been intending on grabbing a laptop, now is the best time.

Keepa Dell G15. Image Credit: Trusted Reviews

