If you’re one of the lucky few who managed to get their hands on a PS5 at launch then ShopTo’s incredible offer on a 12-month PS Plus membership is absolutely essential if you want to get the most out of your new console.

Even if you are still slumming it with a PS4, a PlayStation Plus membership is required to enjoy online play, certain discounts across the PS Store and of course, entitles you to several free games each month. Given that the £49.99 membership rarely waivers its price outside of the year’s major sales – this is the best time to pick one up or have yours renewed.

Deal: 12-month PS Plus membership for just £32.85 (was £49.99)

While PS Plus has traditionally offered two free games each month, that has changed in December with the arrival of the PS5. In fact, there’s a total of three games up for grabs, Rocket Arena and Just Cause 4 for the PS4 crowd, and Worms Rumble – which can be played on both PS4 and PS5 consoles.

As we move further into the PS5’s lifespan, having a PS Plus membership will only help you in expanding your library at a fraction of the price when buying these games individually. One of the PS5’s eagerly anticipated launch games, Destruction AllStars, has been pushed back to February and will be available at no extra cost to all PS Plus members.

As if that wasn’t enough, having a PS Plus membership is a great way of diving into any PS4 classics that you might have missed. With the PS Plus Collection, Sony has ported over 20 of the PS4’s best games to its latest console.

The PS Plus Collection includes unmissable titles such as The Last of Us: Remastered, God of War, Days Gone and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. So if you missed out on any of these titles during their original run, the PS Plus Collection offers the perfect opportunity to enjoy them in their best possible version on the PS5.

With discounts for PS Plus being so rare these days, it’s hard to imagine this offer sticking around for too long, so if you’re eager to get started with your new PS5 in the best possible way, then this deal is just for you.

