GoPro has slashed prices across its entire store, including the new Hero 11 Black

If you’ve had your eye on a new action camera, there might be no better time to buy one than Black Friday. The GoPro Hero 11 Black only landed in September but it’s already seen a hefty discount thanks to the company’s sitewide 15% off sale.

GoPro has a slightly unconventional pricing strategy already. Typically, you’d need to pay £499.99 for the camera alone, or £399.99 total if you opt to add a 1-year subscription to GoPro’s subscription service to your basket. That essentially means you’re getting a discount for trialling the service, which you can choose to continue or end after your first year is up.

Now, for a limited time only, you can pick up the camera and a 1-year GoPro subscription for just £347.48 with free shipping.

That works out as £49.99 for the subscription service and just £297.49 for the action camera itself, meaning you’ll be saving £50 on the bundle’s usual price and £150 on the price if you were to pick up the camera alone.

This discount applies automatically to your basket at checkout and is available sitewide. That means you can choose to pick up an older camera at an even lower price or use the money you’ve saved to snag an accessory or two while you’re there.

The GoPro Hero 11 Black is the latest addition to GoPro’s famed Hero line of action cams.

The camera takes advantage of a new image sensor for an extra-large field of view as well as the latest version of its HyperSmooth video stabilisation with Horizon Lock.

The Hero 11 Black is capable of capturing cinematic 5.3K video at 60p or 2.7K at 240p, while also capturing 24.7-megapixel stills from video.

The action camera is durable too, with a waterproof certification of up to 33ft. Meanwhile, the GoPro subscription allows you to automatically upload footage to the cloud and access all of the features available through the GoPro Quik app.

The Hero 11 Black earned 4.5/5 stars in our review, with reviewer Basil Kronfli praising its 8:7 sensor, wide range of accessories and excellent dynamic range.

“The GoPro Hero 11 Black marries impressive video quality with excellent features, best-in-class stabilisation, and a new 8:7 sensor to make it an excellent creator tool. Despite its familiar design, and the mounting system being more fiddly than some competition like the DJI Osmo Action 3, the Hero 11 Black is still our action camera of choice, and a worthy follow-up to the excellent 10 Black”.

