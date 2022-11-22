 large image

Google’s Black Friday price crash continues with the Nest Audio getting a huge discount

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Black Friday is the perfect time to stock up on tech, and this huge saving on the Nest Audio is one of the top deals we’ve spotted so far.

As part of its Black Friday sale, BT has slashed the price of Google’s Nest Audio smart speaker down by £40 – making it a very affordable way to improve your audio setup.

The £40 reduction takes this speaker down from £89 – a price we already felt was a good deal for what was on offer – to £49. Can’t say fairer than that.

If you’re after a different type of deal, make sure you check out our best Black Friday deals page, as we will be continually updating it throughout the sale with all the finest savings.

When we reviewed the Nest Audio, our expert scored it 4/5, stating “If you’re in the market for a smart speaker then the Google Nest Audio is a solid option. It offers better audio than its predecessor and easily matches its Echo rivals when it comes to smart features.”

Big savings on Nest Audio for Black Friday

Big savings on Nest Audio for Black Friday

The £40 reduction takes the Nest Audio down to £49. That’s big saving off the £89 RRP.

  • BT
  • save £40
  • Now £49
View Deal

Like Google’s other smart speakers, this combines the smarts of Google Assistant with audio skills. You can ask it to answer questions – what’s the weather like, for example – and also play music wirelessly from popular services, including YouTube Music and Spotify.

It’s a good-looking speaker too, especially in this Chalk colourway, and it should sit nicely in your home. At this price, we might be able to resist.

