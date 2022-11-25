 large image

Get vlogging with this Sony ZV-E10 4K camera and kit lens deal

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Ready to swap out your iPhone for a proper vlogging camera? You’re in luck: Amazon has slashed more than £100 off the Trusted Reviews-recommended Sony ZV-E10.

Not only does this deal include the 4K vlogging camera, but it also comes with a 16-50mm kit lens, meaning you’ll have everything you need to get started on filming your first video.

Head to Amazon today to pick up the Sony ZV-E10 and kit lens for just £667.14, instead of £769, and save £101.86 on the two items.

The Sony ZV-E10 is one of three entry-level vlogging cameras released by Sony in its ZV series and at the top of the line in terms of its features.

The ZV-E10 is a small, lightweight camera with a swivel touchscreen and a directional microphone (windshield included).

It supports video recording in 4K at 30p, or Full HD at up to 120p, and there’s a 24.2-megapixel sensor for snapping rich and sharp stills.

Amazon has slashed £100 off this Sony ZV-E10 vlogging camera and lens bundle

Amazon has slashed £100 off this Sony ZV-E10 vlogging camera and lens bundle

This Sony ZV-E10 and 16-50mm lens bundle has dropped to just £667.14 in Amazon’s Black Friday deal. That’s more than £100 off the 4K vlogging camera and kit lens.

  • Amazon
  • Was £769
  • £667.14
View Deal

Sony has also managed to squeeze in lots of useful vlogging features, including real-time eye autofocus, face auto-exposure, a Bokeh switch to blur backgrounds and a product showcase mode to smoothly transition the focus to objects you hold up to the camera, making this camera perfect for influencers, too.

The main difference between the ZV-E10 and the ZV-1 is the flexibility of the interchangeable lens mount. The ZV-E10 works with Sony’s E-mount lenses, meaning you can switch out the 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 lens in the box for other compatible lenses.

We gave the Sony ZV-E10 a near-perfect 4.5/5 stars, with reviewer Sam Kieldsen praising its compact design, video quality and beginner-friendly features. 

“The perfect entry-level mirrorless camera for would-be YouTubers and vloggers, the ZV-E10 makes capturing good-looking 4K and Full HD clips easy. Packed with useful video-centric features, it’s also sufficiently small and lightweight to take almost anywhere, while its support for E-mount lenses means its performance can be adapted and improved if required,” she wrote.

Sony ZV-E10 Keepa
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This is the lowest price we’ve seen for this camera and lens combination since September when it crept down to £660. It’s a fantastic price if you’ve been considering picking it up for Christmas.

Head to Amazon now to get the Sony ZV-E10 and 16-50mm kit lens for just £667.14, instead of £769, and save £101.86.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

