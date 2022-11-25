Get vlogging with this Sony ZV-E10 4K camera and kit lens deal

Ready to swap out your iPhone for a proper vlogging camera? You’re in luck: Amazon has slashed more than £100 off the Trusted Reviews-recommended Sony ZV-E10.

Not only does this deal include the 4K vlogging camera, but it also comes with a 16-50mm kit lens, meaning you’ll have everything you need to get started on filming your first video.

Head to Amazon today to pick up the Sony ZV-E10 and kit lens for just £667.14, instead of £769, and save £101.86 on the two items.

The Sony ZV-E10 is one of three entry-level vlogging cameras released by Sony in its ZV series and at the top of the line in terms of its features.

The ZV-E10 is a small, lightweight camera with a swivel touchscreen and a directional microphone (windshield included).

It supports video recording in 4K at 30p, or Full HD at up to 120p, and there’s a 24.2-megapixel sensor for snapping rich and sharp stills.

Sony has also managed to squeeze in lots of useful vlogging features, including real-time eye autofocus, face auto-exposure, a Bokeh switch to blur backgrounds and a product showcase mode to smoothly transition the focus to objects you hold up to the camera, making this camera perfect for influencers, too.

The main difference between the ZV-E10 and the ZV-1 is the flexibility of the interchangeable lens mount. The ZV-E10 works with Sony’s E-mount lenses, meaning you can switch out the 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 lens in the box for other compatible lenses.

We gave the Sony ZV-E10 a near-perfect 4.5/5 stars, with reviewer Sam Kieldsen praising its compact design, video quality and beginner-friendly features.

“The perfect entry-level mirrorless camera for would-be YouTubers and vloggers, the ZV-E10 makes capturing good-looking 4K and Full HD clips easy. Packed with useful video-centric features, it’s also sufficiently small and lightweight to take almost anywhere, while its support for E-mount lenses means its performance can be adapted and improved if required,” she wrote.

This is the lowest price we’ve seen for this camera and lens combination since September when it crept down to £660. It’s a fantastic price if you’ve been considering picking it up for Christmas.

