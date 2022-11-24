Get 50% off! This science experiment subscription is the perfect gift for kids

Struggling to find a fun and educational gift for your children? Then you may want to consider subscribing to MEL Science, which is currently offering 50% off the first year of a subscription to its monthly science experiment kits.

While a MEL Science subscription will normally cost you £538.80 per year, this fantastic Black Friday deal will see you save 50%, taking the price down to a more affordable £269.40 for the first year when using the code TRUSTYEAR at checkout.

That will get you 12 science experiment kits, with the option to have the first six sent to your door immediately. You get the option to pick your favourite subject, with options for STEM (ages 5-10+), Physics (ages 8-14+) and Chemistry (ages 10-16+). Don’t worry about committing to a subject either, as you can swap between them at any time.

There’s a huge variety of science kits available, including ‘Jet Engine’, ‘Vacuum’, ‘Electric Motor’ and ‘Non-Newtonian Liquids’. Everything you need to set up the experiment is included inside the box, including simple instruction cards that guide your children through the process. Some kits will even let you take lessons via virtual reality (VR) or augmented reality (AR).

By allowing children to go hands-on with these experiments, MEL Science is a fun and engaging way for children to learn.

We haven’t reviewed MEL Science ourselves, but the subscription service currently has a 4.3 rating out of 5 on Trustpilot. One reviewer said: “I love MEL science! The experiments are easy to follow and come with videos that explain the lesson. They’re clear enough that a tween could do them, though I usually do them with a group of kids.”

So if you love the idea of having an educational science experiment subscription for your children, then there’s no better time to buy since you’re getting an incredible 50% off for the first year.

