Get 100GB extra data with your iPhone 14 this Black Friday

If you’re in the market for an iPhone 14 contract deal this Black Friday week, you can currently get one with 100GB of extra data from Mobiles.co.uk.

Head over to the long-running online mobile phone shop now and you’ll spot a nice spread of inclusive iPhone 14 contract deals as part of its Black Friday offering, with each offering a bonus 100GB of data on Vodafone.

This applies to several different contract options. The cheapest of these is the £34 per month deal, with a £170 up front cost. This will now get you 150GB of monthly data rather than the usual 50GB, in addition to unlimited texts and minutes.

Want even more data? Try the contract worth £37 per month, with a £130 up front cost, which will snag you 200GB of data plus unlimited texts and minutes.

Perhaps that sounds good to you, but you’d rather minimise your up front costs. No bother. You can get the exact same allowance, but for £39 per month and a up front cost of £89.

The iPhone 14 itself is a fine phone, earning a 4-star review from us just last month. We called it “a great phone with a top camera, good battery life and all the iOS benefits”.

You’re getting a colour-accurate 6.1-inch OLED display, a sturdy and stylish IP68-rated design, and a level of performance from its A15 Bionic processor that blows pretty much every non-Apple phone away.

Apple’s twin 12MP camera set-up takes phenomenal pictures in pretty much all lighting conditions, and no-one beats Apple’s iPhone line for video capture skills.

