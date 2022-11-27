Forget Philips Hue, this 4-pack of smart bulbs only costs £29.99

Smarten up your home and snatch up a four-pack of Tapo Smart Bulbs with this 28% discount in honour of Black Friday.

Black Friday may technically be already over but that doesn’t mean we haven’t found some more delicious deals. If you’ve missed out on some of our earlier Smart Bulb deals then have no fear, as we’ve found this incredible bargain on a four-pack of Tapo Smart bulbs with a 28% discount from £41.68, bringing the price down to just £29.99.

Since this deal features a four-pack of Bulbs, that means you’re only paying around £7.50 per bulb, which is a massive discount when you consider that you originally would be paying £10.42 per bulb. And since you’re getting a multipack, you can have Smart Bulbs in several rooms in your home.

These Tapo Smart Bulbs are compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant so you can control your lighting with just your voice.

Moreover, if you have any other Alexa-supported technology in your house, like an Echo Studio or Echo Dot, you can link them together and create Routines, allowing you to have the lights automatically turn at a certain time in the morning.

You also have the option of using the free Tapo app on your smartphone to control your lights from anywhere in the world.

These Smart Bulbs come with a wide range of colours and dimming capabilities, giving you the option of toggling the colour and brightness to match any room and any situation.

We can’t promise that we will come across any more Smart Bulb deals over the next few days, so we recommend jumping on this deal now if you’re interested in lighting up your home the smart way.

