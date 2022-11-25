 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Finally, the new Apple iPad 10th gen has got a tempting price cut

Max Parker
Editor

Black Friday is well and truly here, and Amazon especially is cutting lots of prices across the board. Here, we’re looking at a tempting price drop on the new iPad 10.

One of our biggest issues with this tablet was the price – well, Amazon has sliced £30 off the £499 RRP, taking it down to £369, and that’s always great to see.

While not specifically labelled as a Black Friday deal, we can’t say how long this lower price will stick around. This is also the lowest price we’ve seen for this tablet.

If this deal hasn’t won you over, then we recommend checking out our best Black Friday Deals page instead. By clicking the link, you’ll see all of the latest and greatest offers for smartphones, TVs, headphones, laptops, kitchen gadgets and more.

This discount applies to the Blue 64GB model of the device, and you can navigate to the deal below.

This iPad’s features include a nice 10.9-inch display, a very capable chipset and USB-C charging. If you want, you can pair it with an Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard to make a very good laptop replacement.

In our glowing review of the tablet, we said: “If you’re happy to pay what Apple is asking, then the package here is very good and easy to recommend. This remains better than most of the best Android tablets thanks to the excellent app ecosystem, and it’ll likely be supported for years to come with iPadOS updates.”

